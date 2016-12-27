A-K Valley wrestling notebook: Valley aims to make statement at Southmoreland Holiday Classic

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

From coach Dane Johnson's perspective, Valley wrestling put the rest of the WPIAL on notice late last December and in early January with a series of lopsided wins and a strong showing in the Southmoreland Holiday Classic.

Turning heads and garnering more respect for the Vikings remains on Johnson's agenda a year later.

Valley returns to Southmoreland's annual tournament, which often includes some of the WPIAL's and District 6's top Class AA teams, with a lineup that continues to impress this season.

No Class AA team placed higher at Gateway's season-opening Eastern Area Invitational than the Vikings, who took 11th.

In their two dual meets, they outscored Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic and Jeannette by a combined 135-18.

At Southmoreland High School on Wednesday and Thursday, they'll compete in a field that also includes fellow 2016 WPIAL Class AA team tournament qualifiers Beth-Center, Burgettstown, Chartiers-Houston, Southmoreland and South Side Beaver as well as Class AAA team tournament qualifiers Butler, Greensburg Salem and West Allegheny.

Junior Savien Smith and sophomore David Schuffert are returning placewinners. Smith came in seventh at 152 pounds as a sophomore, and Schuffert placed sixth at heavyweight as a freshman.

Valley's history in the tournament includes several ebbs and flows. In Johnson's first season as coach a year ago, the Vikings took ninth out of 32 teams with five placewinners.

In 2014, Valley placed 26th out of 29. But each of the two years prior to that, it finished in the top eight. Another top-10 finish came in 2008, but in 2009 through ‘11, the Vikings never fared better than 12th.

Wrestling recon

Burrell left Central Mountain High School's King of the Mountain tournament earlier this month with just one placewinner, a total well below what the Bucs anticipated. Uncertainty increased about whether the team will leave the Powerade Christmas tournament later this week with a better outcome.

For coach Josh Shields, even bad outings for the Bucs serve a couple purposes. The wrestlers learn from their losses. And the coach gets to see how the toughest Class AA teams from the Eastern side of the state look.

That information becomes useful for Burrell if it again advances to the PIAA team tournament.

“Previously, we didn't see those guys until the state duals,” Shields said. “That's why we scheduled (King of the Mountain), and since I've been head coach, we've been going to that tournament.”

Precious pounds

Kiski Area sophomore Darren Miller competed in the 106-pound weight class a season ago and chose to stay in that classification this winter. But Miller, who came one win short of qualifying for the PIAA Class AAA individual tournament as a freshman, is a heavy favorite in more ways than one among WPIAL 106-pounders.

“I feel like instead of being small like I was last year, I'll be a little bigger,” he said. “Around Christmas time last year, I was probably around 106, so I was a few pounds lighter. Now I'm like 110, 112.”

Miller's weight progression has been stark: He competed at 87 pounds in eighth grade and 77 pounds in seventh.

Age appropriate

Highlands coach Grant Walters is yet to celebrate his 30th birthday, but he wonders how much longer he'll hold his own against his Golden Rams on the mat.

Walters frequently trains with his nephew, 160-pounder Cameron Clark. But he has encouraged all of his assistants, who are even younger, to get involved at practices.

“Going a whole practice with (Clark), it's kind of rough,” Walters said.

Clark has garnered interest from Gannon this season.

Bill West is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at wwest@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BWest_Trib.