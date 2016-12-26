Fox Chapel's Carcy has high expectations for junior season

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

After a successful sophomore season on the Fox Chapel wrestling team, Zach Carcy is looking to reap more rewards this season.

Wrestling at 195 pounds last year, Carcy finished second at the section tournament, fourth in the WPIAL tournament and made it to the second round at the PIAA championships.

“I had been on the football team, but I decided not to go out this year so I could focus on wrestling,” he said. “Going to states as a sophomore was a big accomplishment for me, and I want to improve on that performance.”

Carcy also is on the track team, throwing the shot put and discus and also running the 100 meters, but his priority remains wrestling.

“I haven't decided on a college yet but, wherever I end up, I want to continue wrestling,” he said.

His current plans are to major in pre-med.

He is wrestling at 195 again, a weight he is comfortable with.

“I usually stay right around 188 pounds, and I have never had to cut weight for a match,” he said. “I can bump my weight up or down pretty easily. I tend to watch what I eat.”

He believes 195 would be the ideal weight for him to wrestle at in college.

“I think I can maintain 195 in college, and I'm comfortable wrestling at that weight,” Carcy said. “The bottom line is that I will do what I have to do to be the best.”

He has been pleasantly surprised by the Foxes' fast start this season.

“I had hopes for this season, but I knew we would be a young team,” he said. “We lost a lot of our heavy hitters to graduation. But we are all working hard, especially the younger kids. I think we will get better as the season progresses. Our younger guys are gaining confidence and improving on their skills. I think we'll have a pretty good year.”

Marty Stewart is a freelance writer.