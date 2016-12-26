Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
Share This Page
Wrestling

Fox Chapel's Carcy has high expectations for junior season

Marty Stewart | Monday, Dec. 26, 2016, 11:00 p.m.
Submitted
Fox Chapel's Zachary Carcy

Updated 11 hours ago

After a successful sophomore season on the Fox Chapel wrestling team, Zach Carcy is looking to reap more rewards this season.

Wrestling at 195 pounds last year, Carcy finished second at the section tournament, fourth in the WPIAL tournament and made it to the second round at the PIAA championships.

“I had been on the football team, but I decided not to go out this year so I could focus on wrestling,” he said. “Going to states as a sophomore was a big accomplishment for me, and I want to improve on that performance.”

Carcy also is on the track team, throwing the shot put and discus and also running the 100 meters, but his priority remains wrestling.

“I haven't decided on a college yet but, wherever I end up, I want to continue wrestling,” he said.

His current plans are to major in pre-med.

He is wrestling at 195 again, a weight he is comfortable with.

“I usually stay right around 188 pounds, and I have never had to cut weight for a match,” he said. “I can bump my weight up or down pretty easily. I tend to watch what I eat.”

He believes 195 would be the ideal weight for him to wrestle at in college.

“I think I can maintain 195 in college, and I'm comfortable wrestling at that weight,” Carcy said. “The bottom line is that I will do what I have to do to be the best.”

He has been pleasantly surprised by the Foxes' fast start this season.

“I had hopes for this season, but I knew we would be a young team,” he said. “We lost a lot of our heavy hitters to graduation. But we are all working hard, especially the younger kids. I think we will get better as the season progresses. Our younger guys are gaining confidence and improving on their skills. I think we'll have a pretty good year.”

Marty Stewart is a freelance writer.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.