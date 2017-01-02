Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Wrestling

Norwin's Phipps claims tournament crown

Staff Report | Monday, Jan. 2, 2017, 11:00 p.m.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Norwin’s Kurtis Phipps jogs off the mat after his victory over Franklin Regional’s Adam McCann during a match at Norwin High School in Norwin, Pa. on Wednesday Dec. 14, 2016.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Norwin's Kurtis Phipps works Franklin Regional's Adam McCann during the 106-pound bout during a dual match Wednesday Dec. 14, 2016, at Norwin.

Seven place winners helped the Norwin wrestling team earn a third-place finish last week at the annual Southmoreland Holiday Classic at Southmoreland High School.

Freshman Kurtis Phipps continued his impressive start to his high school career, rolling to the tournament title at 106 pounds.

After earning pins in the first round, quarterfinals and semifinals, he posted a 10-2 major decision victory over West Allegheny's Jordan Walters.

The Knights also had two third-place finishers.

Junior Jason Miller rebounded from a 2-0 loss in the 126-pound semifinals to post two wins in the consolation rounds, including a 7-1 decision over Butler's Jack Codispot in the third-place match.

At 182, senior Chad Coles lost 6-3 in the semifinals, rebounded with a 4-2 win in the consolation semifinals and then a 6-2 win over Meyersdale's Christian Hutzell in the third-place match.

Also placing for Norwin were Bryce Long, who was sixth at 132 pounds; Chris Zona, who took eighth at 138; Ryan Weinzen, who was sixth at 152; and Kyle Turcovsky, who was fourth at 160.

Greenville finished first at the tournament with 191.5 points. Greensburg Salem (149), Norwin (144.5), Somerset (133) and West Allegheny (129.5) rounded out the top five.

