Wrestling

Underdogs steal spotlight at WCCA tournament

Staff Reports | Friday, Jan. 6, 2017, 9:48 p.m.
Penn Trafford's Cam Coy looks to turn Latrobe's Hunter Petrosky during their 152-pound quarterfinal bout during the Westmoreland County Coaches Association wrestling tournament at Franklin Regional on Jan. 6, 2017 in Murrysville. Coy won by fall at 2:30.
Derry Area's Shawn Broadway(right) battles Mt. Pleasant's Austin Mihalchik during their 126-pound quarterfinal bout during the Westmoreland County Coaches Association wrestling tournament at Franklin Regional on Jan. 6, 2017 in Murrysville. Broadway won by 8-3 decision.
Franklin Regionals Spencer Lee starts to turn Burrell's Dillan Jeffrey during their 126-pound quarterfinal bout during the Westmoreland County Coaches Association wrestling tournament at Franklin Regional on Jan. 6, 2017 in Murrysville. Lee won by fall at 54 seconds.
Belle Vernon's Tyler Seliga prepares to pin Greensburg Salem's Joseph Williams during their 14-pound quarterfinal bout during the Westmoreland County Coaches Association wrestling tournament at Franklin Regional on Jan. 6, 2017 in Murrysville. Seliga won by fall at 3:43.
Burrell's Corey Christie battles Norwin's Caleb Salvi during their 145-pound quarterfinal bout during the Westmoreland County Coaches Association wrestling tournament at Franklin Regional on Jan. 6, 2017 in Murrysville. Christie won by a 6-2 decision.
Valley's Dave Schuffert ties up with Latrobe's Josh Kennedy during their 285-pound quarterfinal bout during the Westmoreland County Coaches Association wrestling tournament at Franklin Regional on Jan. 6, 2017 in Murrysville. Schuffert won by fall at 1:13.
Kiski Area's Noah Levett prepares to pin Greensburg Salem's Dajauhn Hertzog at 2:41 of their 126-pound quarterfinal bout during the Westmoreland County Coaches Association wrestling tournament at Franklin Regional on Jan. 6, 2017 in Murrysville.
Kiksi Area's Matt Siszka starts to turn Valley's Kain Stone during their 120-pound quarterfinal bout during the Westmoreland County Coaches Association wrestling tournament at Franklin Regional on Jan. 6, 2017 in Murrysville. Siszka won by fall at 3:55.
Kiski Area's Joey Blumer ties up with Franklin Regional's Jimmy ONeil in their 145-pound quarterfinal bout during the Westmoreland County Coaches Association wrestling tournament at Franklin Regional on Jan. 6, 2017 in Murrysville. Blumer won by fall at 3:01.
Greensburg Salem's Jesse Quatse tangles with Burrell's Austin Mele in their 160-pound quarterfinal bout during the Westmoreland County Coaches Association wrestling tournament at Franklin Regional on Jan. 6, 2017 in Murrysville. Quatse won by an 11-4 decision.
Norwin's Kurtis Phipps tries to turn Mt. Pleasant's Damien George in their 106-pound quarterfinal bout during the Westmoreland County Coaches Association wrestling tournament at Franklin Regional on Jan. 6, 2017 in Murrysville. Phipps won by fall at 1:08.
Franklin Regional's Colton Camacho attempts to pin Norwin's Sebastian Tomai in their 120-pound quarterfinal bout during the Westmoreland County Coaches Association wrestling tournament at Franklin Regional on Jan. 6, 2017 in Murrysville. Camacho won by fall at 2:52.
Southmoreland's Jaden Datz takes down Kiski Area's Logan Pollick in their 160-pound quarterfinal bout during the Westmoreland County Coaches Association wrestling tournament at Franklin Regional on Jan. 6, 2017 in Murrysville. Datz won by a 5-2 decision.
Hempfield's Jarod Verkleeren cools down between his opening round bout and his quarterfinal during the Westmoreland County Coaches Association wrestling tournament at Franklin Regional on Jan. 6, 2017 in Murrysville.
Southmoreland's Tyler Griffiths battles Hempfield's Tyler Williams in their 132-pound quarterfinal bout during the Westmoreland County Coaches Association wrestling tournament at Franklin Regional on Jan. 6, 2017 in Murrysville. Griffiths won by a 14-0 major decision.

Generally the opening night of a wrestling tournament doesn't feature many upsets.

That didn't apply at the 64th annual Westmoreland County Coaches' Association tournament Friday at Franklin Regional.

There were six seeded wrestlers, including two No. 2 seeds and a third seed who were upset in the quarterfinals.

Franklin Regional sophomore Zach McCann (113 pounds) and Latrobe senior Dan Stas (195) pulled off the big surprises.

McCann, who finished second at 106 in 2016, knocked off Mt. Pleasant senior Doug Bittner, the second seed, 12-0; and Stas pinned Mt. Pleasant senior Zack Charlesworth, who also was seeded second.

Franklin Regional freshman Mason Spears (106) defeated No. 4 Kace Sabedra, 15-0.

“A lot of people may not know much about Mason and Zach, but we knew what we had,” Franklin Regional coach Matt Lebe said. “They met a lot of good competition in the Ironman and Powerade tournaments, which helped them here.”

The third seeded wrestler to fall was Norwin's Caleb Salvi, who lost to Burrell junior Corey Christie, 6-3, at 145.

None of the No. 1 seeds or returning county champions had trouble getting through the competition on Day 1.

Franklin Regional senior Spencer Lee collected a first-period pin as he vies for his third county title.

Going for their second titles are: Franklin Regional sophomore Colton Camacho (120), Southmoreland junior Tyler Griffiths (132), Penn-Trafford junior Job Chishko (132), Hempfield junior Luke Kemerer (138), Penn-Trafford senior Cam Coy (152) and Hempfield junior Vincent Distefanis (120, 2015).

Norwin freshman Kurtis Phipps (17-0) continued his fine season as he goes after his third tournament title this season. He's already won the Eastern Area Invitational and Southmoreland tournaments.

“My goal is to make it to states and become Norwin's first PIAA champion,” Phipps said. “But now I'm focused on my next match and eventually make my mark.”

The former two-time Junior Olympic champion and three-time Tournament of Champions winner said he learned a lot by watching his older brother Drew, who lost in the PIAA finals in 2016.

“My brother helps me out a lot,” Phipps said. “There are times I need his help. He always makes me better.”

Phipps will face Latrobe freshman Gabe Willochell in the semifinals, which begin at 11 a.m. Saturday. Kiski Area sophomore Darren Miller faces Spears in the other match at 106. The finals are slated to begin at 5:30 p.m.

There are a couple highly-anticipated semifinal matches set. At 120, Distefanis faces Kiski Area senior Matt Siszka and Camacho gets Derry sophomore Jason Baker.

At 145, Kiski Area senior Joey Blumer faces Belle Vernon sophomore Tyler Seliga, and at 160, Greensburg Salem's Jesse Quatse tangles with Franklin Regional's Dan Contraguerro. Quatse edged Contraguerro in Wednesday's dual meet.

Quatse had a tough first round match. He defeated Greensburg Central Catholic's Hunter Jones, 5-1. Jones recently finished second in the West Mifflin tournament. Quatse's quarterfinal round match was much easier. He defeated Burrell's Austin Mele, 11-4.

“Jones was pretty tough,” Quatse said. “I didn't know much about him, but he's wrestled with some of my teammates. I got on a roll in my next match.”

Southmoreland junior Jaden Datz also opened with good victories. Datz will face Belle Vernon's Zach Hartman, the No. 1 seed in the semifinals.

“I'm pleased how I wrestled, but you can never be satisfied,” Datz said. “There is always room for improvement. Against Hartman, I have to try to wrestle my match.”

Paul Schofield is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at pschofield@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Schofield_Trib.

