Alle-Kiski wrestling notebook: Burrell, Kiski Area set for late-season renewal or rivalry

Snowfall Dec. 13 nearly put the series between Burrell and Kiski Area wrestling on ice for the season, but the team rescheduled the match just a couple weeks before the WPIAL team playoffs begin.

The Bucs (3-1) and Cavaliers (9-0) will meet at 7 p.m. Thursday at Burrell to continue their nonsection rivalry. When the season began, each team's coach remarked about the unusually early date of their match. Winter weather intervened and led to an unusually late meeting between the teams, which tried to wrestle by Christmas.

WPIAL team playoffs start Jan. 25 with section tournaments.

“We had a timeframe, and we were able to make it work in that timeframe so of course I wanted to wrestle them,” Burrell coach Josh Shields said. “It's a rivalry. The community likes it. The school likes it. I'm excited for the match.”

Kiski Area has won the last five matches in the series.

Ache updates

Two of the Alle-Kiski Valley's more promising Class AA wrestlers returned to practice in the past week after missing substantial time because of injuries.

Burrell senior Anthony Marra rejoined the Bucs as a full-time practice participant after rehabilitating the injury he suffered at Central Mountain's King of the Mountain tournament Dec. 17. Marra placed third in WPIAL Class AA at 170 pounds a season ago.

Valley junior Savian Smith jumped back into action after missing almost a month. He last competed Dec. 14. Smith placed fifth in WPIAL Class AA at 152 as a sophomore.

Weighs and means

Only a fortunate few WPIAL wrestlers begin their high school careers as lightweights and see their physical maturity slow enough for them to stay in any one weight class for more than one season. Kiski Area senior Matt Siszka made an even more unlikely move this season.

Siszka, who started his career at 106 pounds, managed to move down a weight class after competing at 126 pounds as a junior. He returned to the 120-pound weight class, where he reached the WPIAL Class AAA individual championships as a sophomore.

Confidence in two years of experience and muscle gains give Siszka a reason to believe the dietary sacrifices he made this season are worthwhile.

“I wish I could eat Oreos and chocolate milk every night,” said Siszka, who became a four-time placewinner at the Westmoreland County Coaches Association tournament last weekend. “But I think I'm doing it right. I think I feel a lot better than most guys do when they cut the amount of weight I'm cutting. I think it's going to benefit me in the long run.”

Siszka will get one last shot at a PIAA individual tournament berth later this season. He went 2-2 in the WPIAL tournament at 126 as a junior.

Congestion conundrum

Just hours before he competed in his first match at the WCCA tournament last Friday, Kiski Area senior 170-pounder Brad Nagy learned from his doctor about the extent of the sinus infection clogging his airways.

Nagy wrestled well enough to place second in his weight class despite competing at what he considered about “50 percent” of his capability.

“I got pretty gassed from not being able to breathe,” Nagy said.

Did the senior, who had not earned a WCCA medal in previous seasons, consider skipping the tournament?

“Never crossed my mind,” Nagy said. “I know I could've done a lot better than I did. Knowing that I didn't perform my best because of being sick or something like that, it doesn't feel good at all. It got the best of me.”

