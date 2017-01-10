Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Wrestling

Derry trying to improve as postseason looms
Paul Schofield | Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2017, 7:06 p.m.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Belle Vernon’s Billy Korber, right, wrestles Derry’s Noah Wiencek during the finals at the WCCA tournament at Franklin Regional Senior High School in Murrysville on Saturday Jan. 07, 2017.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Belle Vernon’s Billy Korber, left, wrestles, Derry Area’s Noah Wiencek during the finals at the WCCA wrestling tournament at Franklin Regional Senior High School in Murrysville, Pa. on Saturday Jan. 07, 2017.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Belle Vernon’s Billy Korber, left, wrestles, Derry Area’s Noah Wiencek during the finals at the WCCA wrestling tournament at Franklin Regional Senior High School in Murrysville, Pa. on Saturday Jan. 07, 2017.
Barry Reeger | For The Tribune-Review
Derry Area's Dom Deluca locks in a cradle Jeannette's Justin Cramer during their 182-pound quarterfinal bout during the Westmoreland County Coaches Association wrestling tournament at Franklin Regional on Jan. 6, 2017 in Murrysville. Deluca won by 11-2 major decision.
Barry Reeger | For The Tribune-Review
Derry's Shawn Broadway (right) battles Mt. Pleasant's Austin Mihalchik during their 126-pound quarterfinal during the Westmoreland County Coaches Association tournament Jan. 6, 2017, at Franklin Regional. Broadway won by a 8-3 decision.

After the Derry wrestling team defeated Jeannette on Monday, the team boarded the bus and headed back to the school — to practice.

Derry had no trouble beating short-handed Jeannette. The Trojans received 10 forfeits and wrestled only four matches in winning 78-3.

But coach Mike Weinell wasn't totally pleased with how the team performed at the 64th annual Westmoreland County Coaches' Association tournament over the weekend. He felt a little extra practice wouldn't hurt as the team prepares for upcoming postseason tournaments.

Derry (11-0, 3-0 Section 2B), which is ranked No. 2 by the Tribune-Review, finished 10th with 75 points and only six placewinners in the tournament.

Weinell expected better.

Senior Noah Wiencek placed second in the 220-pound final, Jason Baker (120) and Dom Deluca (182) placed fourth and Shawn Broadway (126), Matt Marron (195) and Hunter Edmiston (285) were sixth.

“Pleased, yes. Satisfied, no.” Weinell said. “We didn't wrestle to our abilities. We didn't win a match in the medal round.

“We need to work on our mental aspect. I watched Kiski Area and Burrell, and those wrestlers on the teams support each other. They're tough, hard-nosed kids who work hard. That's what we need. We are better than we showed.”

Broadway, a junior, is a returning PIAA qualifier. He is 10-4 and 74-31 overall.

Sophomores Kace Sabedra (13-2) at 106, Onreey Stewart (7-1) at 132 and Deluca (9-2) at 182 were PIAA Southwest Regional qualifiers.

Weinell knows if his team wants to challenge No. 1 Burrell and No. 3 Freedom for a WPIAL Class AA title, it has to improve.

In previous years when Micky Phillippi wrestled, Derry would compete in the Powerade Tournament. Weinell wanted to go back but was told the tournament wanted new teams.

Derry ended up entering — and winning — the Armstrong Invitational. Weinell said he rather would have faced the tougher competition at the Powerade.

“We used the Powerade tournament as a tool to prepare for the season,” Weinell said. “Being left out of the tournament hurt us. It prepared us for the tougher competition.

“Every year, people count out Burrell. They have a bunch of gamers who know how to win. They are always tough.”

Derry has two tough section matches left: at Elizabeth Forward (2-1) on Wednesday and Mt. Pleasant (2-1) on Jan. 18. The Trojans already have clinched a berth in the section tournament Jan. 25.

Derry is the returning section champion and returned 11 starters from a team that reached the semifinals but fell to Freedom, 35-34. Derry then lost the third-place match to South Fayette, 38-28.

“We couldn't bounce back after that one-point loss,” Weinell said. “We were hoping for a shot at Burrell.”

Before the section tournament, Weinell is taking his team to Strasburg, Va., for a tournament. He said some of the top teams from Virginia are entered in the tournament.

“We're looking forward to wrestle someone new,” Weinell said. “I expect the competition to be tough.”

Derry also should get Trey Weinell, the coach's son, and Stewart back in the lineup. Both missed the past month with shoulder injuries.

Paul Schofield is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at pschofield@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Schofield_Trib.

