High school wrestling notebook: Juniors reach 100-win milestone

Southmoreland junior Tyler Griffiths not only won his second Westmoreland County Coaches' Association tournament title on Saturday, he also reached the 100-win milestone with his 1-0 victory against Mt. Pleasant's Al Miscovich in the 132-pound semifinals.

In the finals, he knocked off Penn-Trafford junior Job Chishko, 2-1.

Also reaching the 100-win milestone in the semifinals was Belle Vernon junior Zach Hartman, who pinned Southmoreland junior Jaden Datz. Hartman had an 11-1 win in the 160-pound finals against Franklin Regional senior Danny Contraguerro.

Still mending

The WCCA tournament was missing a couple quality wrestlers with PIAA tournament aspirations. Heading the list were Jeannette senior Gio Vonne Sanders and Franklin Regional senior Gus Solomon.

Sanders, who finished second in the state at 152 pounds in 2016, hasn't wrestled this season and is waiting to be cleared from concussion symptoms suffered during the WPIAL Class A championship game.

Solomon tweaked his shoulder during the Ironman tournament and hasn't practiced enough.

Also missing were Burrell's Trent Bechtold and Anthony Marra, and Derry's Onreey Stewart and Trey Weinell. Ligonier Valley opted not to attend this year's county tournament which denied Robby Patrick and Alex Caldwell a chance at titles.

Freshman watch

There were only two freshmen — Penn-Trafford's Nick Coy and Beth-Center's Dominic Fundy — from the WPIAL who qualified for the PIAA championships last season.

That number should increase in 2016-17.

North Hills freshman Sam Hillegas (17-0), who won at the Powerade tournament, is ranked No. 1 in Class AAA at 113 pounds.

Other freshmen to watch include Norwin's Kurtis Phipps (19-1) and Latrobe's Gabe Willochell (16-6) at 106, Canon-McMillan's Gerrit Nijenhuis (17-5) and Mt. Lebanon's Luke Stout (15-2) at 152, Frazier's Thayne Lawrence (14-4) at 138 and Jeannette's Justin Cramer (8-8) at 160.

