Kiski Area wrestling secures rivalry win over Burrell

When Mother Nature prevented the Burrell and Kiski Area wrestling teams from meeting Dec. 12, coaches and officials from both schools made it a point to reschedule the longstanding nonsection rivalry.

The Bucs and Cavaliers met Thursday at Burrell High School, and the annual contest between the highly ranked squads went Kiski's way, 65-3.

“This match is good for the communities and good for the sport,” said Kiski Area coach Chris Heater, who saw his Class AAA No. 2 Cavaliers improve to 11-0.

“We know that Burrell is well-coached every year. Their guys scrapped really hard and gave some of our guys some really good matches. We really respect Burrell and the job that they do.”

Kiski rolled on the strength of three pins, three major decisions and three technical falls. The Cavaliers also accumulated points by way of three forfeits.

Burrell, ranked No. 1 in WPIAL Class AA, was without starters Corey Christie, Shaun Gates and Anthony Marra because of injury.

“Going against a team like Kiski, you need to be at full strength,” Burrell assistant Chris Como said.

“We knew we were fighting an uphill battle, but we wanted to come in and earn their respect. I think the kids did that by the way they battled hard.”

Como said the teams were glad to have the match rescheduled, regardless of what the final score was going to be.

“This means a lot to both communities,” he said. “To not have this match would've been a travesty. It is something that needs to happen every year. There was never a thought that the match wasn't going to be rescheduled.”

Kiski's Darren Miller started the match with a pin of Burrell's Trent Valovchik at 106. The Bucs got on the board at 113 as Bryan Gaul defeated Kiski's Jared Curcio, 5-0. The Cavaliers then won the rest of the way.

Matt Siszka (120), Jack Blumer (132) and Cam Connor (138) scored major decisions; Noah Levett (126), Brad Nagy (170) and Vinny Romano (182) earned technical falls; and Danny and Tommy Starr scored pins at 195 and 220, respectively. Logan Pollick defeated Austin Mele, 4-1, at 160.

Levett, one of the top-ranked wrestlers in Class AAA at 126, was pinned by Penn Hills' Justin Perkins in Kiski's section match Wednesday but bounced back Thursday night.

“Noah beat a really talented wrestler (Dillan Jeffery),” Heater said. “He was really focused. He has shown a lot of maturity coming back from a couple of tough losses.”

