Penn-Trafford wrestlers top Hempfield to clinch playoff berth

Penn-Trafford needed a couple wrestlers to step up Wednesday when it was learned prior to the match against Hempfield that PIAA qualifier Matt McGillick was wasn't yet medically cleared to compete.

The Warriors got just that.

Penn-Trafford used early pins by John Bachar (170 pounds), Matt Wilkey (195) and Josh Maglicco (285) to defeat Hempfield, 41-31, and clinch a berth in the upcoming WPIAL Section 1 playoffs.

The Warriors (3-1) travel to Franklin Regional (4-0) on Jan. 18 to finish Section 1B action.

“It was a crazy rule that kept him out,” Penn-Trafford coach Rich Ginther said. “Getting those pins early was huge.”

Wilkey's and Maglicco's pins came just before the buzzer to end the first period. Wilkey rallied from a 4-1 deficit to pin Dallyn Wood at 1 minute, 59 seconds, and Maglicco pinned Eric Alfrey at 1:58. Bachar began the match by pinning Magnus Speal in the third period.

“We had to win one of those early matches, and we didn't,” Hempfield coach Vince DeAugustine said. “The pins are 170 and 195 hurt a lot.”

The teams exchanged wins and pins, and with four matches left, Penn-Trafford led 32-19.

Hempfield got pins from Luke Kemerer (138) and Trevor Verkleeren (145) to trim the P-T lead to 32-31.

That set up a matchup between two-time PIAA champion Cam Coy of Penn-Trafford and Hempfield's Jarod Verkleeren.

There was a lot of great action between the two PIAA wrestlers in the first period, but neither could get a takedown.

In the second period, Coy got a reversal for a 2-0 lead. In the third period, the two were battling near the edge of the mat when official Tim Williams stopped the match because Verkleeren injured his left knee.

After exhausting his injury time, Verkleeren wanted to continue but DeAugustine decided to end the match.

“It's a shame that match had to end that way,” DeAugustine said. “We had talked all week about facing Cam because we felt it would make Jarod better.”

Ginther said he thought it was a great match.

“Those two could wrestle all day and not take each other down,” Ginther said. “But I'll take Cam any day on the mat.

“The goal all season was to reach the playoffs. Hopefully we'll be healthy when they begin.”

Paul Schofield is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at pschofield@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Schofield_Trib.