Wrestling

Penn-Trafford wrestlers top Hempfield to clinch playoff berth
Paul Schofield | Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2017, 9:36 p.m.
Penn-Trafford's Cam Coy (left) celebrates his win over Hempfield's Jarod Verkleeren in the 152-pound bout Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2017, at Penn-Trafford. Coy won the bout by injury default. Penn-Trafford won the match 41-31.
Hempfield's Jarod Verkleeren is assisted by the trainer during his 152-lbs. bout with Penn-Trafford's Cam Coy on Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2017, at Penn-Trafford High School. Coy won the bout by injury default. Penn-Trafford won the match 41-31.
Hempfield's Jarod Verkleeren is consoled following his 152-lbs. bout with Penn-Trafford's Cam Coy on Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2017, at Penn-Trafford High School. Coy won the bout by injury default. Penn-Trafford won the match 41-31.
Penn-Trafford's Cam Coy (left) wrestles Hempfield's Jarod Verkleeren in the 152-lbs. bout on Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2017, at Penn-Trafford High School. Coy won the bout by injury default. Penn-Trafford won the match 41-31.
Hempfield's Luke Kemerer (top) works Penn-Trafford's Chris Risnear into position for a pin in the 138-lbs. bout on Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2017, at Penn-Trafford High School. Penn-Trafford won the match 41-31.
Hempfield's Tyler Williams (bottom) and Penn-Trafford's Job Chisko wrestle in the 132-lbs. bout on Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2017, at Penn-Trafford High School. Chisko won the bout 15-0. Penn-Trafford won the match 41-31.
Hempfield's Vincent Distefanis (left) and Penn-Trafford's Anthony Zona wrestle in the 120-lbs. bout on Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2017, at Penn-Trafford High School. Distefanis won the bout 8-4. Penn-Trafford won the match 41-31.
Hempfield's Trevor Verkleeren (top) and Penn-Trafford's Nick Kosan wrestle in the 145-lbs. bout on Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2017, at Penn-Trafford High School. Verkleeren won the bout by fall. Penn-Trafford won the match 41-31.
Hempfield's Jared Brean (left) and Penn-Trafford's Nick Coy wrestle in the 126-lbs. bout on Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2017, at Penn-Trafford High School. Coy won the bout 5-0. Penn-Trafford won the match 41-31.
John Bachar of Penn-Trafford (left) and Magnus Speal of Hempfield wrestle in the 170-lbs. bout on Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2017, at Penn-Trafford High School. Bachar won the bout by fall. Penn-Trafford won the match 41-31.
Peyton Kelly of Penn-Trafford (left) and Otto Speal of Hempfield wrestle in the 220-lbs. bout on Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2017, at Penn-Trafford High School. Speal won the bout 13-5. Penn-Trafford won the match 41-31.

Penn-Trafford needed a couple wrestlers to step up Wednesday when it was learned prior to the match against Hempfield that PIAA qualifier Matt McGillick was wasn't yet medically cleared to compete.

The Warriors got just that.

Penn-Trafford used early pins by John Bachar (170 pounds), Matt Wilkey (195) and Josh Maglicco (285) to defeat Hempfield, 41-31, and clinch a berth in the upcoming WPIAL Section 1 playoffs.

The Warriors (3-1) travel to Franklin Regional (4-0) on Jan. 18 to finish Section 1B action.

“It was a crazy rule that kept him out,” Penn-Trafford coach Rich Ginther said. “Getting those pins early was huge.”

Wilkey's and Maglicco's pins came just before the buzzer to end the first period. Wilkey rallied from a 4-1 deficit to pin Dallyn Wood at 1 minute, 59 seconds, and Maglicco pinned Eric Alfrey at 1:58. Bachar began the match by pinning Magnus Speal in the third period.

“We had to win one of those early matches, and we didn't,” Hempfield coach Vince DeAugustine said. “The pins are 170 and 195 hurt a lot.”

The teams exchanged wins and pins, and with four matches left, Penn-Trafford led 32-19.

Hempfield got pins from Luke Kemerer (138) and Trevor Verkleeren (145) to trim the P-T lead to 32-31.

That set up a matchup between two-time PIAA champion Cam Coy of Penn-Trafford and Hempfield's Jarod Verkleeren.

There was a lot of great action between the two PIAA wrestlers in the first period, but neither could get a takedown.

In the second period, Coy got a reversal for a 2-0 lead. In the third period, the two were battling near the edge of the mat when official Tim Williams stopped the match because Verkleeren injured his left knee.

After exhausting his injury time, Verkleeren wanted to continue but DeAugustine decided to end the match.

“It's a shame that match had to end that way,” DeAugustine said. “We had talked all week about facing Cam because we felt it would make Jarod better.”

Ginther said he thought it was a great match.

“Those two could wrestle all day and not take each other down,” Ginther said. “But I'll take Cam any day on the mat.

“The goal all season was to reach the playoffs. Hopefully we'll be healthy when they begin.”

Paul Schofield is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at pschofield@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Schofield_Trib.

