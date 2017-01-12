Trib Cup: Seneca Valley wrestlers prepare for postseason run

Kevin Wildrick knew his Seneca Valley wrestling team was going to face a tough stretch at the beginning of the season.

But that was all by design.

After competing in difficult dual meets and some of the top tournaments in the region — let alone the country — the Raiders are now beginning to round into form, boasting a 4-0 Section 3-AAA record to go along with a number of impressive individual accolades at recent tournaments.

“We kind of put our team through the wringer a little bit this year with our schedule, making them work pretty hard in December in the goal of getting them better for January, February and ultimately, March,” Wildrick said.

“I think that's the (coaches) goal is to actually lose (early), so that when WPIALs and sections come around, we've been through those tough matches and we can win the hard ones,” added junior Ty Gross.

With its impressive start to the season, Seneca Valley is highlighted as this week's Tribune-Review High School Sports Award feature team, and is a big reason for the Raiders second-place standing in the Class 6A rankings.

Traveling to Meadville last weekend for the Tool City tournament, Seneca Valley finished fourth in of a competitive 27-team field, while also placing six wrestlers on the podium.

“It's a top-level tournament and our guys went in ready to go, and we ended up finishing fourth, which is the best that we've placed there in my time as a coach, and I think in recent history for the team,” Wildrick said.

Leading the way for the Raiders in the tournament was junior Louis Newell, who claimed the championship in the 120-pound division, while senior Alex Fischer (145 pounds) and sophomore Nick Montalbano (132) each took home third-place honors.

Additionally, sophomore Jason Geyer (113) and freshman Drew Vlasnik (138) finished fourth, while Gross earned fifth place.

“Our team keeps getting better every year, and that's the best we've had so far,” Gross said.

Newell and Geyer also took home impressive accolades at December's Powerade tournament, one of the elite competitions in the nation. Each wrestling in a lighter weight class for the event, Newell (the reigning section champion) finished third, while Geyer finished in seventh place.

“Both had tough weight classes, and I know Louis would have preferred to be in the finals fighting for the gold … but he had a nice showing, as far as bouncing back from that (semifinal loss) and coming right back for third at a national tournament like that,” Wildrick said.

“Jason has always been a really tough wrestler, so him having a chance to show up at a national tournament like that and get a place was another good thing for him,” he added.

With a 6-3 overall record and a perfect mark in section matches, the Raiders look to improve upon their section runner-up and WPIAL quarterfinal finish from a year ago. In addition to the team's goals, Wildrick is hoping to get as many of his wrestlers as possible to the PIAA tournament.

But to do that, he noted his team needs to keep refining its craft, while elevating its conditioning in the weeks leading up to the postseason.

“We've put together a tough enough team right now that our goal is to win the sub-section and ultimately have a chance to win the section here in Section 3. We'll have some tough matches, but that's our goal,” Wildrick said. “Individually, it's to get everybody in a position where they have a chance to qualify for states at the WPIAL tournament, get everybody in a position ready for that.”

