Burrell's Marra back in action after month-long injury recovery

Burrell senior Anthony Marra suffered an upper-body injury on Dec. 17 at the King of the Mountain tournament.

Anthony Marra's wrestling scorekeeping skills reached new heights by New Year's. He chuckled about how poorly he recorded the points after he switched from a talent on the mat to temporary tracker of takedowns and nearfalls after an injury Dec. 17.

Fortunately for the Burrell senior, the Bucs never needed him to become a standout scorekeeper. They just needed him to get healthy enough to create busy work for other statisticians again.

Marra, one of Burrell's best contenders for championships later this season, is back in action after a month away from matches. He returns as a bonus point-producing 182-pounder just ahead of Wednesday's Class AA, Section 3B match against subsection co-leader Valley and Saturday's grueling Ultimate Duals at Brookville.

His timing not only serves the team well this week, it gives him just enough of regular-season work to suffice as a warm-up for what he cares about most: one last run through the WPIAL and PIAA team and individual postseasons.

“I feel like I'm new, like I felt at the beginning,” said Marra, who went 42-16 and reached the PIAA Class AA tournament as a junior. “I feel like I can do everything I did. It's not holding me back. I won't let it.”

For a few moments about a month ago, Marra feared for his senior season's viability. During a consolation bout with Saegertown's Cody Mulligan at Central Mountain's King of the Mountain tournament Dec. 17, the Burrell senior landed awkwardly on his side and began to wait for an upper-body ache.

At first, he felt nothing worrisome. But before the end of the second period, the pain took hold.

Marra injury defaulted to seventh place at King of the Mountain. He met with a doctor two days later and learned he no longer had an opportunity to medal at the Powerade Christmas tournament and the Westmoreland County Coaches Association tournament.

“I feel like I could've placed top four at Powerade,” Marra said. “I believe that. Counties, I feel like I could've won. There's no certainty that I would've won, but I'm really confident in myself this year.”

Coach Josh Shields admired how Marra's confidence survived the month of inactivity. Shields went through his own injury saga as a senior at Mercyhurst and finished a decorated career with little in the way of closure after twice reaching the NCAA Division II national championship in previous seasons. He recognized the cost of confidence-building opportunities lost.

“But I think we have plenty of competition this weekend, at Bedford (on Jan. 27-28), sectionals, WPIALs, hopefully PIAA state duals,” Shields said. “We can't worry about him missing out. We've got to worry about what we have ahead of us.

“He's a kid that rolls with his confidence, so I'm not going to sit here and deflate that.”

Marra acknowledged conditioning remains a question mark. Shields joked that the senior became “best friends” with a Stairmaster during his rehabilitation. Matches will soon reveal whether Marra can push the pace after a month of pushing a pencil as a scorekeeper.

“We kept him where he needed to be so that it could be a one-, two-week process to get him match-ready,” Shields said. “But anyone who has done this sport will tell you: You can do as much running and wrestling as you want here (in practice), but it's very hard to emulate what you're going to feel like out there on the center of the mat. That conditioning comes through mat time. … I assume he's going to come out of Brookville, and we're going to know where his cardio is at.”

