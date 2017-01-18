Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Wrestling

Burrell posts strong finish in Section 3B by toppling Valley
Doug Gulasy | Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2017, 11:00 p.m.
Sidney Davis | Tribune-Review
Valley's Evan McGinnis loses his headgear during his match against Burrell's Ethan Awes at the dual meet at Burrell High School on Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2017. Burrell won the meet, 48-27. Ethan Awes pinned McGinnis at 2:36.
Sidney Davis | Tribune-Review
A full gym watches the Valley-Burrell dual meet at Burrell High School on Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2017. Burrell won the meet, 48-27.
Sidney Davis | Tribune-Review
Valley's Braden Simpson and Burrell's Mason Slahtovsky grapple during their 195 lb. match at the dual meet at Burrell High School on Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2017. Burrell won the meet, 48-27. Simpson won his match, 8-3.
Sidney Davis | Tribune-Review
Morgan Jeffery takes an old fashioned selfie with 11 month old Sawyer O'Neil during the Valley-Burrell dual meet at Burrell High School on Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2017. Burrell won the meet, 48-27.
Sidney Davis | Tribune-Review
Valley's Joe Ayala struggles to get off the mat after being pinned by Burrell's Phil Coutch during their 220 lb. match at the dual meet at Burrell High School on Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2017. Burrell won the meet, 48-27.
Sidney Davis | Tribune-Review
Burrell's Bryan Gaul pins Valley's Michael Shirley at 0:34 during their 120 lb. match at the dual meet at Burrell High School on Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2017. Burrell won the meet, 48-27.
Sidney Davis | Tribune-Review
Burrell's Trent Valovchik works to put Valley's Travis Lasko back on the mat during their 106 lb. match at the dual meet at Burrell High School on Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2017. Burrell won the meet, 48-27. Valovchik pinned Lasko at 5:18.
Sidney Davis | Tribune-Review
Burrell's Trent Bechtold and Valley's Kain Stone tangle upduring their 126 lb. match at the dual meet at Burrell High School on Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2017. Burrell won the meet, 48-27. Bechtold defeated Stone, 7-3.
Sidney Davis | Tribune-Review
Burrell's honors former student Noah Cornuet during their Senior Night dual meet against Valley at Burrell High School on Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2017. Noah, who would have been a senior this year, had an unknown tumor on his heart which gave out at a football team conditioning session two years ago. Burrell won the meet, 48-27.

Updated 17 hours ago

Burrell's section finale against Valley means more than just its annual meeting against the rival Vikings — it also signifies the start of the stretch run of the season for the 10-time defending WPIAL Class AA champion Bucs.

With the WPIAL tournament looming, Class AA No. 2 Burrell closed the section season strong with a 48-27 Section 3B victory over visiting Valley on Wednesday.

“It's extremely important for us to come out with this good of a win,” said senior Dillan Jeffrey, who had one of Burrell's five pins. “(We're) just pretty much trying to prove our dominance in the WPIAL and show to our team what we can really do.”

Burrell (5-2, 5-0) won its 96th consecutive section match, dating to 2003.

But the WPIAL tournament is where the Bucs make their money, as they're the only team in WPIAL history to win 10 consecutive titles.

“Overall, I thought it was a solid match, top to bottom,” Burrell coach Josh Shields said. “Guys we needed to get falls got falls, and when it comes down to postseason, it comes down to securing bonus points.”

Trent Valovchik (106 pounds), Bryan Gaul (120), Jeffrey (132), Ethan Awes (138) and Phil Coutch (220) recorded pins for Burrell, which won seven straight bouts to turn an early 9-6 deficit into a certain victory.

Valovchik's and Jeffrey's pins came late in the third period of their bouts.

Trent Bechtold and Danny McCarthy won by decision, McCarthy's coming in overtime of his 145-pound bout against Brandon O'Sullivan.

Valley showed improvement after losing to the Bucs, 54-6, last season. The Vikings (4-1, 4-1) finished in second place in the subsection after not winning a match two seasons ago.

The Vikings got pins from their lone senior, Chris O'Sullivan, an injury default from Noah Hutcherson and a decision by Braden Simpson.

“I expected it to go better than last year,” second-year coach Dane Johnson said. “I expected a fight, and I thought a lot of our guys did that. I thought we still could have wrestled a little better, but we're definitely moving in the right direction, and that's all I can ask for, these guys to improve every day.”

A few of the headliners — Valley's David Schuffert and Savien Smith and Burrell's Anthony Marra — didn't wrestle, instead picking up wins by forfeit.

With the regular-season section schedule done, Burrell and Valley turn their attention to next week's Section 3-AA tournament.

Burrell will prep for the tournament by competing at this weekend's prestigious Brookville Duals against some of the top Class AA teams in the state.

“Top to bottom, there's great competition there,” Shields said. “That's really going to put us in those tight, championship-like dual meets.”

Doug Gulasy is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at dgulasy@tribweb.com or via Twitter @dgulasy_Trib.

