Wrestling

North Allegheny wrestling riding high entering playoffs

Josh Rizzo | Friday, Jan. 20, 2017, 11:00 p.m.
Steph Chambers | Tribune-Review
North Allegheny's Jake Woodley is announced during the Parade of Champions before the championship round of the 2016 Powerade Wrestling Tournament at Canon-McMillan High School on Friday, Dec. 30, 2016.
Steph Chambers | Tribune-Review
North Allegheny's Jake Woodley reacts after beating Montoursville's Gavin Hoffman during the 195-pound championship of the 2016 Powerade Wrestling Tournament at Canon-McMillan High School on Friday, Dec. 30, 2016.
Steph Chambers | Tribune-Review
North Allegheny's Jake Hinkson wrestles Bishop McDevitt's John Pipa during the 145-pound consolation final of the 2016 Powerade Wrestling Tournament at Canon-McMillan High School on Friday, Dec. 30, 2016.
Steph Chambers | Tribune-Review
North Allegheny wrestling coaches watch during 2016 Powerade Wrestling Tournament at Canon McMillan High School on Thursday, Dec. 29, 2016.

Updated 8 hours ago

Eric Hong's return from a battle for his eligibility resulted in an anti-climax, with the 160-pound North Allegheny senior wrestler winning by forfeit against Shaler.

While the Tigers' 58-9 win sealed the Section 3B title, Hong, a former prep school national champion in Maryland, had to wait a few days to showcase his abilities.

Given the opportunity at the Escape the Rock tournament at Council Rock High School, Hong went 4-0 and won an individual crown. North Allegheny finished second as a team and also had Jake Woodley (195) win a title.

Hong was initially denied eligibility by the WPIAL because of his relationship with North Allegheny coach Sonny Abe. The PIAA overturned the decision on appeal.

Hong is ranked third nationally by Intermat.

Abe referred comment about the team to assistant coach Dan Heckert.

“That's a huge hole we don't have now,” Heckert said. “You go from having Jacob Smalley in there, who is a good, serviceable kid, to having to deal with one of the top guys in the nation. That's a big hole to plug in anybody's lineup.”

Zach Stedeford has started to demonstrate his steady improvement at 138 pounds. Entering Escape from the Rock unseeded, he made it to the finals before falling. He was given a No. 7 seed for the Allegheny County tournament.

“He's slowly gaining confidence,” Heckert said. “He was injured a lot last year and only wrestled a total of 14 matches. Zach's getting back to the grind, embracing that and getting your body used to it. He's improved with confidence, mat awareness and learning how to wrestle at the highest level.”

All of the Tigers are gaining experience with important matches.

North Allegheny followed up its win over Shaler by downing North Hills, 41-25. The Tigers are still working into top form.

“We want to see these kids taking it up another level,” Heckert said. “Everything we do at the beginning of the year is to build toward the postseason. That's what it takes to get to the podium at WPIALs and Hershey. They need to execute when the time comes.”

Hong was ready after an extended wait.

The Tigers plan to be ready once the district playoffs start.

With an ideal roster, North Allegheny believes it can track down a seventh WPIAL Class AAA team title, which it hasn't won since 1990.

“We're looking forward to it and are going to give it a go,” Heckert said.

Josh Rizzo is a freelance writer.

