Hampton wrestling forges ahead despite low numbers

With a loss to Indiana last week, Joe Eisel's Hampton Wrestling team hit the bottom of the WPIAL AAA 3-B standings. But unlike other sports, the team record concept is just one of many challenging duels throughout the season.

With a fair amount of success at local tournaments and outstanding individual efforts by its young talent, the Talbots have plenty of room for optimism heading into the latter half of the season – and beyond.

The team finished third out of 15 overall Jan. 14 at South Side Duals at South Side Beaver.

“They really wrestled out of their shoes (at South Side Beaver),” said Eisel. “We just lost our way here last week.”

No team likes to come up with excuses, but there isn't anything more legitimate than forced forfeitures, something the Talbots have dealt with a lot this year, with normally four and sometimes even five per match. Three wrestlers sit at 106 and two at the heavyweight division.

“The numbers are down…that's pretty hard to overcome. We are close to having a full squad but our weights are not aligning properly.”

One thing that may have aligned properly is stars in the making, as freshmen Tyler Kocak (106, 11-1) and Zack Wright (120, 11-4) have been living up to the hype.

Both came in with high expectations, particularly�Kocak, who was a PCW Junior High State Champion at 87 pounds last year.

“I would say (Tyler) came in with very high expectations, us for him and him for himself…Zack is a kid that I see get better every week, so he's moving in the right direction.”

With Kocak holding down the lightweight category, freshman Cameron Rakar and sophomore Tyler Carr, who also sit at 106, have been largely on the outs.

Returning WPIAL qualifier Josh Campbell (12-3) is having a fine season at 113, while junior Vincent Schmitt (8-3, 132), a 20-match winner a year ago, won Most Outstanding Wrestler at South Side Duals, and is hoping to compete in the postseason after missing last year.

Junior and team captain Chad Scherer (160, 9-8) may not be the most dominant force on the mat, but his influence is immeasurable in victories.

“He has a really important role on our team that extends beyond competitions. He's the vocal leader in our room. We wouldn't be where we are without having a kid like that in the room.”

Junior Jesse Berzonski has brought in some wins for the heavyweight division as well, going 5-4.

With no seniors on the team, these wrestlers have plenty of time to turn individual and tournament success around into a better team record, up to and including 2018.

Devon Moore is a freelance writer.