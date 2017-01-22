Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Wrestling

Hampton's Campbell trying to take steps at WPIALs

Devon Moore | Sunday, Jan. 22, 2017, 11:05 p.m.

Updated 4 hours ago

Last year, as the only Hampton wrestler to make it through sectionals, it could be argued Josh Campbell was already the Talbots' best wrestler as a freshman.

With high expectations for his sophomore year, Campbell, who had a 12-3 record as of last week, has been a consistent force at 113 pounds this season.

“He's a special kid,” said coach Joe Eisel. “He's very steady emotionally, very tough mentally and can wrestle from behind. Throughout my lineup, he's my most consistent wrestler.”

Consistency is something that comes naturally to Campbell, a second-generation wrestler who works hard in the offseason to hone his craft.

“I just try to work out regularly and go to camps or clubs, stay active throughout the summer … overall I think I'm doing ok,” said Campbell. “I just don't feel like I'm having as many matches this year. But I think I should make it through sections and a good amount of matches at WPIALs too.”

Added Eisel, “Nine times out of 10, I can get the exact match I expect form him.”

Losing to PIAA placewinner Jobe Chishko of Penn-Trafford at last year's WPIAL championships provided a learning experience for Campbell, who is looking to make a bigger impact at the district meet this season. He went 1-2 at last season's WPIAL championships.

“Reality hits really fast when you get to the WPIALs,” said Eisel. “There's no pretenders left. I expect Josh to challenge somebody in the first round and make some noise in the wrestlebacks.”

Campbell believes he can rely on his experience and success as a freshman to make it further than last year.

“I think last year helped a lot, just seeing the transition from junior high to varsity really helped me see the difference and know what to expect,” Campbell said.

Looking past this year, Campbell's final two years of high school may not be the last of his wrestling career.

“If I can get scholarships or offers, I think I would definitely wrestle in college,” he said.

Devon Moore is a freelance writer.

