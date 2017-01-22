Gateway sends full wrestling team to county tournament

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

After having only four wrestlers compete at the Allegheny County tournament a season ago, Gateway was able to have a full complement of wrestlers available for the event this past weekend at Fox Chapel.

Senior Mason Boehm, who went 2-2 in the 120-pound weight class last season, finished in sixth place at 126 after Mt. Lebanon's Brian Perri pinned Boehm at 2 minutes, 26 seconds.

Boehm, who came into the county tournament seeded ninth in his weight class, opened with a 8-6 decision over Thomas Jefferson's Noah Lynch but was pinned (0:29) by the top seed, John Rocco Kazalas from Quaker Valley.

Boehm bounced back with a pair of wins, defeating Bethel Park's Justin Pferdehirt via major decision, 12-4, and Upper St. Clair's Tyler Curtiss by pin. Boehm had an opportunity to square off in the third-place match but fell to the two-seed, Ian Scarberry from Shaler, by a pin at 1:27.

The Gators had a trio of wrestlers who collected three wins at the county tournament: freshman Jaired Lehman (120), junior Caleb Lehman (160) and senior Jordan Washington (182).

Jaired Lehman started the tournament with a pin of Obama Academy's Khalil Schaeffer at 4:35. He was pinned quickly by Pine-Richland's Alex Salas in his next match but bounced back with a pair of wins by pin over Penn Hills' Ray Jenkins and North Hills' Malakai Bennett. Jaired Lehman lost to Allderdice's Jamil Prude, the eighth-place finisher, after a pin at 4:24.

In the 160-pound weight class, Caleb Lehman pinned Baldwin's Jamil Khalil at 1:45 in the opening round but was pinned by sixth-seeded Vincenzo Rauso from Central Catholic at 3:35. Caleb Lehman, one of the returning wrestlers to the county tournament, pinned McKeesport's Elijah Price and Montour's Josh Sobeck. He then was pinned by the seventh-place finisher and one-seed Cody Jenkins from South Allegheny.

In the 182-pound weight class, Washington pinned Shaler's Noah Sampson at 3:19 but was pinned by No. 1 seed Nino Bonaccorsi of Bethel Park. Washington defeated Avonworth's Ryan Hunt by a 4-3 decision and pinned South Park's Kyle Thompson.

Washington's tournament ended after being pinned by No. 6 seed Logan Moller from McKeesport at 2:51.

Gateway had a pair of wrestlers earn two wins at Fox Chapel: freshman Evan Whiteside (106) and senior Ahmad Wilson (170). Junior Nate Slaughter (285) earned one win.

Whiteside, who came in with the most wins on the team, started the tournament strong with back-to-back pins of Thomas Jefferson's James Mulenga and Keystone Oaks' Rocky Summerson. However, Whiteside dropped consecutive matches to North Hills' Jeremy MacPhersond and Hampton's Tyler Kocak.

The Gators had six other wrestlers participate in the county tournament: freshman Darius Harper (113), junior Jonathon Genutis (132), junior Tyler O'Toole (145), sophomore Nevin Matthews (152), senior Paul Warchol (195) and sophomore Bryce Washington (220).

The Gators (2-3) will face Blackhawk at home for a nonsection matchup Wednesday. Gateway will participate in the Penn-Trafford Duals on Feb. 4 and finish off the regular season Feb. 10 with a nonsection matchup against Elizabeth Forward.

Andrew John is a freelance writer.