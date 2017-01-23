Quaker Valley wrestlers look ahead to individual postseason

Quaker Valley's wrestling team continues to experience success in its first year at the varsity level.

The Quakers captured a pair of WPIAL Section 3-2A victories and performed well at various tournaments. The most recent came at West Mifflin as they placed 11th out of 37 teams in a holiday tournament.

“It's been amazing. The guys have really come together. They've bought into the program and our team goals,” Quaker Valley coach Brian Cook said. “A few of our team goals were to finish in the top 10 at West Mifflin, and we finished 11th. Another goal was to beat Carlynton and South Allegheny. We beat Carlynton and tied South Allegheny, so that's not bad.

“Another goal was to have a full team lineup. Right now, we're filling 13 of 14 classes. We've achieved a number of program and team goals. It's great. The main ingredient is time. The more time we have, the better we're going to be.”

Quaker Valley nearly reached another goal, which was to qualify for the Section 3 team tournament. However, it dropped a tiebreaker against South Allegheny despite a 36-all tie on the scoreboard and fell to South Fayette to close out the section schedule.

“South Allegheny got the team victory because they won seven matches and we won six. That made it more challenging to get in the playoffs,” Cook said. “We've talked often as a team about how this is a brand-new program and how we're on a journey right now. We can't just always look at the immediate results. We need to keep our eye on long-term goals. John Rocco Kazalas and Geoff Magin are our captains, and they've bought into our vision that we want to be one of the best teams in the WPIAL by the time they graduate.

“Following our loss to South Allegheny, a lot of wrestlers were very disappointed. John Rocco was the first to speak up and point out that not a lot of teams were able to accomplish what we have accomplished so far in our first year. They do understand it's a process, and it'll take time.”

Despite missing out on the team playoffs, Cook is thrilled with the progress he's seen.

“The team has made great strides. It's not only the experienced guys, but the rookies, as well,” he said. “In the last couple weeks, it's been cool to see a lot of the rookies and younger guys on the team step up.”

He pointed to freshman Bradley Fadeley, who finished eighth at the Midwestern Athletic Conference tournament. Freshman Austin Francic and senior Dominic Losacco have earned key victories for the squad as well.

“We wouldn't have been able to compete without our rookies and younger athletes stepping up,” Cook said.

While the team's postseason hopes ended, the Quakers could have some successful individuals advance deep in tournaments. Kazalas (126 pounds) and Magin (182) both reached MAC championship matches, while Keegan Forsythe (170) is another highly ranked wrestler for Quaker Valley.

“Those three all have confident expectations that they'll be qualifying for the state tournament,” Cook said.

The individual section tournament is Feb. 17 at Canon-McMillan and the WPIAL tournament is the next day at the same site. The top seven wrestlers in each weight class advance to the Southwest Regional tournament.

“In most of these tournaments, some of those guys have only had one loss. In each of their losses, they've learned what they need to work on, and we've been diligent on working on these areas in practice. I see them getting better as a result,” Cook said. “I think we should be able to get a few guys to the state tournament. Also, I believe a couple of our rookie athletes and younger athletes will be able to step up and make it to the regional tournament, as well.”

