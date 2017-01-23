Plum's Davido takes 2nd at county tournament

Plum wrestling coach Steve Stremple trotted an inexperienced yet talented herd of Mustangs into the 2017 Allegheny County Wrestling Championships at Fox Chapel last weekend.

He wasn't sure what he was going get or who was going to place, but he knew his wrestlers would come away prepared for the postseason.

“We brought 10 guys back (Saturday), nine were in the first round, and we placed four guys,” said Stremple, who is in his second season as coach. “I think we wrestled a good tournament, and we're still a young team. It's a learning experience.”

Despite all of Plum's shortcomings, the Mustangs represented well and placed in the top half of the 34 schools that participated. Plum tied Central Catholic for 14th place with 86.5 points. North Allegheny edged Shaler, 179.5-177.5, to come away on top.

Stremple looked to senior Dom Davido to bring a championship back to Plum. The No. 2-seeded Davido made it through the 145-pound bracket unscathed, going into the championship match against No. 1 Dallas Bulsak of South Park. It was rubber match between the two rivals. Davido (22-3) got the best of Bulsak (23-2) last season but lost a 6-5 decision to him this past December.

Davido had a hard time getting going for most of the championship match. Bulsak scored a quick two points on a takedown in the first period. Both grapplers went scoreless in the second before Bulsak scored on an escape in the third and ended up winning 4-0.

“My defense wasn't really good that match,” said Davido, who earned his 100th career win on the tourney's first day. “I couldn't get my arms out, and I couldn't stop his shots.”

Bulsak's win over Davido marked his 100th career win.

“Dom has wrestled (Bulsak) a couple of times, and we know that when (Bulsak) gets in there on that leg he's very hard to get off because of his strength,” Stremple said. “(Davido) went for a turn at the end but slipped off. Overall, (Davido) wrestled very well, and he'll take it and learn from it.”

Plum placed four wrestlers. Freshman 113-pounder Gavin James fell to North Allegheny's Jacob Downing with a pin at 3 minutes, 36 seconds on Friday. James wrestled back through Saturday's bracket and wrapped up his first county tourney with a first-period pin (0:59) over Ethan Shulak to earn seventh place. Shulak was dealt a flagrant misconduct after the match and immediately was disqualified.

“I think it's great, and I got what I wanted,” said James, who is coming off a two-month injury. “I haven't wrestled since last year at states, and it feels really good to get back out there on the mat and wrestle again.”

Senior 195-pounder Keyshawn Smith (15-5) lost by fall (3:16) to South Allegheny's Max Marraccini to place fourth. Marraccini held a 2-1 lead before he caught Smith off balance and dropped him to the mat for the pin. It was the second meeting between the two. Smith lost to Marraccini, 8-5, in Friday's quarterfinals.

“He kept pressuring me and took my ankle while my head was down. I slipped up,” Smith said. “I was pretty heated (afterwards). I had to go into the other room to calm down a little bit. I thought I was going to win.”

Probably the most interesting, and perhaps most surprising, performance for Plum came from junior Karrson Ewing (9-11). Ewing, who is in his first year of wrestling, was convinced by Smith to join the team. Smith and Ewing are teammates on the Plum football team, and he sold Ewing on the fact that wrestling would help him on the football field.

Ewing helped himself to an eighth-place finish. Despite his size and strength, Ewing couldn't overcome inexperience and was pinned at 1:22 by Pine-Richland's Brendan Scheller.

“The tournament was definitely rough. I lost my first match from the start,” Ewing said. “It was more of an experience thing with this being a county tournament, and it taught me a lot. It prepared me for the postseason.”

With the postseason in the not-so-distant future, Stremple likes where his team is and has shifted his focus.

“This is just another step in the journey to Hershey,” Stremple said.

William Whalen is a freelance writer.