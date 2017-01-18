Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Wrestling

Derry wrestlers win 2B title, eye section championship
Paul Schofield | Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2017, 9:06 p.m.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Derry Area’s Trey Weinell, above, wrestles Mt. Pleasant’s Ryan Gadagno during a match Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2017, at Derry.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Derry Area’s Noah Wiencek, right, wrestles Mt. Pleasant’s Cody Vokes during a match Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2017, at Derry.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Mt. Pleasant’s Doug Bittner, above, wrestles Derry Area’s Garrett Lenhart during a match Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2017, at Derry.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Derry Area’s Dominik Jellison, right, wrestles Mt. Pleasant’s Zoch Presock during a match Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2017, at Derry.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Derry Area’s Trey Weinell readies to take the mat against Mt. Pleasant’s Ryan Gadagno during a match Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2017, at Derry.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Derry Area’s Matt Marron, below, wrestles Mt. Pleasant’s Zack Charlesworth during a match Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2017, at Derry.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Mt. Pleasant’s Austin Michalchik, left, wrestles Derry Area’s Shawn Broadway during a match Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2017, at Derry.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Mt. Pleasant’s Zoch Presock, center, wrestles Derry Area’s Dominik Jellison during a match Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2017, at Derry.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Mt. Pleasant’s Doug Bittner, above, wrestles Derry Area’s Garrett Lenhart during a match Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2017, at Derry.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Derry Area’s Kace Sabedra takes Mt. Pleasant’s Damien George to the mat during a match Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2017, at Derry.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Derry Area’s Matt Marron, left, wrestles Mt. Pleasant’s Zack Charlesworth during a match Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2017, at Derry.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Mt. Pleasant’s Austin Michalchik, left, wrestles Derry Area’s Shawn Broadway during a match Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2017, at Derry.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Derry Area’s Dominik Jellison, left, wrestles Mt. Pleasant’s Zoch Presock during a match Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2017, at Derry.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Derry Area’s Jason Baker, below, wrestles Mt. Pleasant’s Huck Teeters during a match Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2017, at Derry.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Derry Area’s Colton Nemcheck, above, wrestles Mt. Pleasant’s Alex Shaffley during a match Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2017, at Derry.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Mt. Pleasant’s Austin Michalchik, right, wrestles Derry Area’s Shawn Broadway during a match Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2017, at Derry.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Derry Area’s Trey Weinell, right, wrestles Mt. Pleasant’s Ryan Gadagno during a match Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2017, at Derry.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Derry Area’s Kace Sabedra, above, wrestles Mt. Pleasant’s Damien George a match Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2017, at Derry.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Derry Area’s Trey Weinell, above, wrestles Mt. Pleasant’s Ryan Gadagno during a match Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2017, at Derry.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Mt. Pleasant’s Austin Michalchik, left, wrestles Derry Area’s Shawn Broadway during a match Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2017, at Derry.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Derry Area’s Kace Sabedra, above, wrestles Mt. Pleasant’s Damien George a match Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2017, at Derry.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Derry Area’s Colton Nemcheck, above, wrestles Mt. Pleasant’s Alex Shaffley during a match Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2017, at Derry.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Derry Area’s Matt Marron, left, wrestles Mt. Pleasant’s Zack Charlesworth during a match Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2017, at Derry.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Mt. Pleasant’s Damien George, center, wrestles, Derry Area’s Kace Sabedra a match Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2017, at Derry.

Updated 19 hours ago

Derry couldn't have asked for a better start to Wednesday's Section 2B wrestling match against Mt. Pleasant.

The Tribune-Review's top-ranked Class AA team won the coin flip to dedicate the matches, won the first five bouts and coasted to a 49-15 victory in their first-place showdown to win subsection B.

The Trojans (13-0, 5-0) will be eyeing the Section 2 title next week.

The match's starting point, 145 pounds, also benefitted the Trojans.

“We needed to win 145 and 152, and we won both,” Derry coach Mike Weinell said. “It was a great place for us to start. We bumped Trey (Weinell) up, hoping for a win, and he got a pin. We expected bonus points from Dom (Jellison) and only got a win. But it still worked out in our favor.”

Derry also benefitted by receiving three forfeits (160, 182, 220).

Weinell, the coach's son, pinned Ryan Gadagno, and Jellison edged Zack Presock, 5-2.

“We tried to get the matchups that worked for us,” Weinell said. “Now it sets us up for next week. I figure we'll have to beat both Beth-Center and McGuffey to win the section again and get a good seed and a home match.”

Derry raced out to a 27-0 lead and a 40-3 edge. The Trojans' other falls came from Colton Nemcheck (170) and Jason Baker (120).

Noah Weincek (285), Kace Sabedra (106) and Shawn Broadway (126) each posted decision wins.

Weincek edged Cody Vokes, 6-2; Sabedra majored Damien George, 9-0; and Broadway held on for a 4-2 win against Austin Mihalchik.

“We've forfeited four matches all season,” Mt. Pleasant coach Zack Sheridan said. “We have 10 guys, and we don't use the forfeits as an excuse. We try to do our best with 10 guys.

“Starting at 145 was rough for us. We knew they would be starting their run there anyway.”

Mt. Pleasant (3-2) got a win from Zack Charlesworth (195), a pin by Doug Bittner (113) and a forfeit to Al Miscovich (132). There was no match at 138.

The Vikings also qualified for the Section 2 tournament next week.

Paul Schofield is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at pschofield@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Schofield_Trib.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.