Derry wrestlers win 2B title, eye section championship

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Derry couldn't have asked for a better start to Wednesday's Section 2B wrestling match against Mt. Pleasant.

The Tribune-Review's top-ranked Class AA team won the coin flip to dedicate the matches, won the first five bouts and coasted to a 49-15 victory in their first-place showdown to win subsection B.

The Trojans (13-0, 5-0) will be eyeing the Section 2 title next week.

The match's starting point, 145 pounds, also benefitted the Trojans.

“We needed to win 145 and 152, and we won both,” Derry coach Mike Weinell said. “It was a great place for us to start. We bumped Trey (Weinell) up, hoping for a win, and he got a pin. We expected bonus points from Dom (Jellison) and only got a win. But it still worked out in our favor.”

Derry also benefitted by receiving three forfeits (160, 182, 220).

Weinell, the coach's son, pinned Ryan Gadagno, and Jellison edged Zack Presock, 5-2.

“We tried to get the matchups that worked for us,” Weinell said. “Now it sets us up for next week. I figure we'll have to beat both Beth-Center and McGuffey to win the section again and get a good seed and a home match.”

Derry raced out to a 27-0 lead and a 40-3 edge. The Trojans' other falls came from Colton Nemcheck (170) and Jason Baker (120).

Noah Weincek (285), Kace Sabedra (106) and Shawn Broadway (126) each posted decision wins.

Weincek edged Cody Vokes, 6-2; Sabedra majored Damien George, 9-0; and Broadway held on for a 4-2 win against Austin Mihalchik.

“We've forfeited four matches all season,” Mt. Pleasant coach Zack Sheridan said. “We have 10 guys, and we don't use the forfeits as an excuse. We try to do our best with 10 guys.

“Starting at 145 was rough for us. We knew they would be starting their run there anyway.”

Mt. Pleasant (3-2) got a win from Zack Charlesworth (195), a pin by Doug Bittner (113) and a forfeit to Al Miscovich (132). There was no match at 138.

The Vikings also qualified for the Section 2 tournament next week.

Paul Schofield is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at pschofield@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Schofield_Trib.