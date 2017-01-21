Pine-Richland's Baxter captures 3rd Allegheny Co. wrestling championship

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Pine-Richland senior Hunter Baxter rebounded from a disappointing Powerade tournament last month to capture his third Allegheny County Wrestling Championship title Saturday.

Baxter, who will be attending Maryland, breezed to a 10-1 victory against Shaler's Garrett Reinsfelder in the finals at Fox Chapel.

“I've never done well at Powerade,” Baxter said. “It was an eye-opener. It showed some of my weaknesses and I've worked hard the past few weeks to improve.

“I lost a couple close matches at Powerade, and I finished behind three WPIAL wrestlers. That's all on me. I've improved my offense and worked on finishing my shots.”

Baxter hasn't had any problems since the Powerade Tournament, pinning everyone except for Reinsfelder in the finals. He earned the Most Pins award at the county tournament.

“I'm satisfied with my performance,” Baxter said. “The Allegheny County tournament is my favorite. I always look forward to competing here.

“The entire team has started wrestling better. I asked the coach if I could talk to team before a tournament in Virginia. Now, everyone is now wrestling for each other.”

But Baxter has bigger goals in mind. He'd like to win WPIAL and PIAA titles. To do that, he must beat a couple wrestlers who have beaten him.

He was one of three Pine-Richland wrestlers in the finals. Teammate Alex Salas was his second title by defeating Shaler's Dylan Winters, 7-3, in the 120 final. Garrett Burnham gave up three points late and fell to Moon's Nick Acuna, 3-0. Burnham was denied his second title.

“It was awesome that we had three wrestlers in the finals,” Baxter said. “Everyone wrestled well.”

The featured match of the finals came at 195 where returning PIAA champion Jake Woodley of North Allegheny defeated returning PIAA placewinner Eli Grape of Upper St. Clair, 14-4. Woodley received the Brotherhood of Wrestling award.

Bethel Park senior Nino Bonaccorsi captured his second county title with an impressive 20-5 technical fall win against Fox Chapel senior Mike Mahon.

North Allegheny senior Jake Hinkson was one of four wrestlers from his school to be pulled from the tournament. He, Zach Stedeford and Sean Hoover missed with the flu, and Luke Landefeld was out with an injury.

Woodley and Eric Hong were NA winners. Hong whipped Bethel Park's Jason Montgomery, 11-3, at 160.

Also picking up impressive victories were Baldwin's Amir Muhammad, who defeated North Allegheny's Jacob Downing, 13-1, at 113, and Penn Hills' Justin Perkins, who defeated Quaker Valley's John Rocco Kazalas, 8-1, at 126.

Muhammad was awarded Outstanding Wrestler.

Baldwin also had a second champion as Gehrig Hutchinson defeated Montour's Dante Presutti, 4-2, at 170.

Also winning titles were Moon freshman Frankie Bonura at 106, South Park's Dallas Bulsak at 145, Mt. Lebanon freshman Luke Stout at 152, Shaler's Don D'Amico at 220 and Montour's Roman Macek at 285.

Paul Schofield is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at pschofield@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Schofield_Trib.