A-K Valley coaches ready for WPIAL team postseasons with scouting reports

Ask Kiski Area wrestling coach Chris Heater or Burrell coach Josh Shields about the point spreads for their teams' matches in Wednesday's WPIAL section tournaments, and they'll likely respond with sly smiles and shrugs.

Neither openly touts in specific detail how he anticipates matches to play out. But make no mistake: When postseason titles enter the equation and competition grows tight, breaking down dual meets bout by bout to project outcomes becomes habit for Heater, Shields and most of the coaches of the WPIAL's playoff-qualifying programs.

Kiski Area enters the Section 1-AAA team tournament at its high school as the defending champion and a heavy favorite to repeat. Burrell seeks its 14th straight section title in the Section 3-AA tournament at South Fayette High School. Valley sits on the other side of the Section 3-AA bracket.

Whatever happens in the tournaments' toughest matches probably will mirror what each team's coach projected days earlier.

“Big matches like this, I spend several hours really analyzing their lineup, top to bottom,” said Shields, whose Bucs are 10-time defending WPIAL Class AA champions. “I even go into looking at their JV guys, their backup guys. Because if they take a gamble and they send that kid out, am I confident that if we move (our lineup), our backup guy can still get the win?

“If they've got 30 guys on the roster, I know 30 guys' records. I know who they've wrestled. I know who they've beat.”

Shields builds a spreadsheet with his research in Microsoft Excel and then sends it around to members of his staff. Together, they deliberate on which bouts present bonus-point opportunities or pitfalls.

Heater consults his confidants and goes through a similar process. Sometimes video study enhances an analysis process that already includes assessment of common opponents, records and individual tournament performances.

He also visits some of the more popular high school wrestling websites to check media members' rankings.

“I try to dig up everything I can on somebody,” Heater said. “You're figuring out where the other team's studs are and trying to minimize the damage. Then you're trying to get where you can maximize your side of it.”

When Heater first started this routine, he hoped his projections came within eight to 10 points of the actual dual meet results. These days, his margin of error is down to about three to five points, he said.

Shields, who began projecting matches as an assistant under Bud Sines, mentioned the importance of accounting for Murphy's Law when estimating outcomes.

“Typically, I like to project the worst-case scenario,” Shields said. “I tend to give the opponent more pins than what they actually might get, because that allows us to look at the reality of it.”

All of the preparation serves two purposes: It gives the coaches plans on what matchups to seek, and it allows them to recognize when to advise a wrestler to adjust strategy in the middle of a bout.

“You see kind of what the score can be, so now you've got to manage the match to what it could or should be,” Heater said.

“It's like, ‘Hey, this guy won't let us turn him, so let's start cutting him and see if we can tenderize him a little bit and start taking him down because we're better on our feet.' Or ‘Hey, they're super good on top, so we've got to minimize our time on bottom.' ”

Midway through his second season as Valley's coach, Dane Johnson eagerly waits for more matches that will require him to closely scrutinize his lineup. The Vikings' talent level put them significantly above many of their Class AA, Section 3B opponents this season but well below Burrell, which won 48-27 when the teams met Jan. 18.

Johnson longs to live through chess-match drama he experienced as a wrestler at Shady Side Academy, which never quite found the right matchups to dethrone Burrell in WPIAL Class AA. The Bucs beat the Indians by 11 points or fewer for the WPIAL team title in 2008, '09 and '10.

“In all of my wrestling career, those matches were the most strategic and memorable,” Johnson said. “It was just that we could never win the coin toss (that determines who sends a wrestler out first) against them … and those (Burrell) coaches knew there was an ideal one or two matchups.”

Bill West is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at wwest@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BWest_Trib.