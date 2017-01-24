Alle-Kiski Valley wrestling notebook: Valley coach wants team to avoid giving up bonus points vs. South Fayette

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Valley wrestling coach Dane Johnson doubts the Vikings' first-round opponent in Wednesday's Section 3-AA team tournament, South Fayette, dreads the matchup.

Johnson, in his second season as coach, hopes the Vikings embrace the underdog role and use it as fuel.

Valley faces long odds of pulling off an upset against the Lions, but that's of less interest to Johnson than how hard the Vikings make South Fayette's work in each bout. The young coach wants to see his wrestlers prevent bonus points and work for pins, the two best signs of a strong dual-meet team.

“That was something our coaches (at Shady Side Academy and Pitt) really drilled into my head, and I think I'm kind of taking it into here,” Johnson said. “Going forward into the playoffs, you couldn't get pinned, or if you were down six, you can't give up a takedown to get eight. You needed to fight just to stay in the match.

“Every point does matter at this point in the season and going forward. ... A lot of our guys are buying in and doing what we're asking of them. “

Valley lost its first-round match in its past four WPIAL Class AA team tournament appearances. It most recently advanced in the tournament in 2009, when it reached the semifinals.

No regrets

Kiski Area coach Chris Heater's hopes of pushing the Cavaliers with grueling dual meets in the weeks before the WPIAL team postseason didn't go quite as planned.

He still suspects the contacts he made this season will pay off next season, when he intends to ask for rematches.

Kiski Area and Connellsville agreed to cancel their Jan. 14 dual meet after several of the Falcons' wrestlers came down with the flu. Heater said he wanted to avoid the risk of a bug wreaking havoc on his team before the start of the team postseason.

Last Saturday's match against District 10's Erie McDowell also proved disappointing as Kiski Area rolled to a 69-6 win. But Eric McDowell's young lineup looked intriguing to Heater, who said he'll pursue another meeting next season.

Only the Dec. 22 match against Canon-McMillan gave the Cavaliers a close approximation of the drama they likely will encounter in the weeks to come. Kiski Area pulled out a 31-25 win.

Heater welcomes another meeting with the Big Macs next season, and he also committed the Cavaliers to the 2017 Powerade Christmas Tournament, which is held at Canon-McMillan.

Careful with the champions

Burrell coach Josh Shields kept a few of his starters out of the Bucs' Jan. 12 dual meet against Kiski Area and last Saturday's Ultimate Duals at Brookville.

As much as Shields wanted to see how his wrestlers stacked up to some of the toughest competition in Western Pennsylvania, he placed more value on a healthy roster at the start of the WPIAL team postseason.

His reward: Burrell, the 10-time defending WPIAL Class AA team champion, enters Wednesday's Section 3-AA tournament with no glaring holes in its lineup.

“We're pretty much full strength,” Shields said, “which is the first time we've been at full strength all year.”

Bill West is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at wwest@tribweb.comor via Twitter @BWest_Trib.