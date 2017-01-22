Young Fox Chapel wrestling team takes 8th at tournament

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Fox Chapel hosted the Allegheny County Wrestling Tournament last weekend, and it was a nail-biter up to the final match.

For the fourth time in five years, North Allegheny won the team title, albeit narrowly. The Tigers edged Shaler, 179.5-177.5.

Fox Chapel wrestling coach and tournament director Ron Frank was pleased with the weekend's events.

“Once again, it was a great event for high school athletes. The team finish came down to the last couple of matches of the night,” he said. “The FC wrestlers, managers, teachers, athletic staff, parents and alumni parents did another wonderful job hosting the championship event.”

There were 34 teams participating, and Frank's Foxes finished eighth.

Mike Mahon finished second at 182 after falling to Bethel Park's Nino Bonaccorsi in the championship match.

FC's Billy Myers earned a third-place medal at 170 as he edged Rich Harris of Woodland Hills in the third-place consolation match.

Jared Pegher finished in fifth place as he pinned Jesse Berzonski of Hampton in 1:35. Donovan Cutchember placed sixth after his fifth-place consolation match loss to Mt. Lebanon's Nathan Hoaglund.

“We have a young team,” Frank said. “They picked up some valuable experience that will pay off during this year's section and WPIAL championships.”

Marty Stewart is a freelance writer.