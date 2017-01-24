Westmoreland wrestling notebook: Derry dealt 1st loss thanks to criteria

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

No. 1 Derry suffered its first loss of the season Saturday at the Strasburg (Va.) Duals.

The Trojans (16-1) were beaten by Greenbrier East (W.Va.), 36-35. The match finished tied at 35, and then the officials went to the rulebook criteria to decide the winner. East received the winning point for having more nearfall points in the match.

Derry had no problems defeating Wilson Memorial (Va.), 73-4; Parry McCluer (Va.), 62-9; Heritage-Leesburg (Va.), 66-12; and Strasburg, 49-25.

Strasburg is coached by former Derry coach Mike Wood.

The Trojans will be at McGuffey for the Section 2-AA tournament Wednesday, where they will face Beth-Center. McGuffey will face Elizabeth Forward in the other semifinal at 6 p.m.

“It should be an interesting tournament,” Derry coach Mike Weinell said. “Getting the tight matchups will be key.”

Will Burrell win again?

This is the time of the year the Burrell wrestling team usually shines — the team tournament.

The third-ranked Bucs (5-5) are coming off a tough weekend at the Brookville Ultimate Duals, going 1-3. Their lone victory was against Bishop McCort, 48-17. They fell to Chestnut Ridge, 45-26; Reynolds, 60-6; and Brookville, 50-15.

Burrell will be at South Fayette for the Section 3-AA tournament. The Bucs will face Keystone Oaks while the No. 2 Lions battle Valley.

“Burrell always rises to the occasion,” Weinell said. “They'll be tough to beat.”

Burrell has won 10 consecutive WPIAL Class AA titles.

NA wins shorthanded

Despite missing four starters, North Allegheny still managed to win the Allegheny County Wrestling Championships on Saturday at Fox Chapel.

North Allegheny finished with 179.5 points and two champions: Eric Hong at 160 pounds and Jake Woodley at 195. Jacob Downing placed second at 113.

The Tigers had three wrestlers — Zach Stedeford, Sean Hoover and Jake Hinkson — out with the flu. Luke Landefeld was out with an injury.

Shaler placed second with 177.5 points. The Titans had four finalists, but only Ron D'Amico (220) grabbed a title. Placing second were Dylan Winter (120), Garrett Reinsfelder (132) and Jake Pollak (152).

Injury front

Hempfield senior Jarod Verkleeren will miss the next few weeks with a knee injury he sustained in a match against Penn-Trafford's Cam Coy.

He's hoping to return in time for the individual tournament.

Jeannette senior Gio Vonne Sanders, with 97 career victories, is waiting to get clearance to return from concussion protocol. Sanders sustained the injury in the WPIAL Class A football championship game against Clairton.

North Hills freshman Sam Hillegas injured his knee during the quarterfinals of the Allegheny County tournament and was forced to withdraw.

North Hills coach Jose Martinez said the reason he held Hillegas out was a precautionary move.

“I expect him back in the lineup on Wednesday in the section tournament,” Martinez said. “He banged his knee and it puffed up on him.”

Paul Schofield is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at pschofield@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Schofield_Trib.