Senior Jeffrey clinches Section 3-AA title for Burrell wrestling team in win over South Fayette

Burrell senior 126-pounder Dillan Jeffrey began to sense the butterflies in his stomach as the Bucs' Section 3-AA team tournament title match with South Fayette on Wednesday night reached its halfway point.

Jeffrey experienced those moments of anxiety before, but they came in the WPIAL Class AA team tournament championship. As a freshman and a sophomore, he ended up a hero who clinched titles for Burrell, and teammates responded by lifting him above their heads.

Jeffrey never hovered above the Bucs following Wednesday's match, but the senior, nicknamed “Iceman,” again rose to the occasion and delivered the clinching win in a 41-25 victory over South Fayette, which hosted the tournament at its high school.

With Jeffrey's 25-10 technical fall, Burrell secured its 14th consecutive section title and extended its win streak in section competition to 98 in a row.

The Bucs will next try to extend their WPIAL team championship run to 11 in a row. And they're thankful that, for the first time in a few years, they endured some stress against a section opponent.

“For it to be a close match at sections, that's kind of unusual for us because usually we plow through everybody,” Jeffrey said. “I was feeling like, ‘OK, I have to do this.' I was ready to go and be a hammer again.

“If we have to wrestle (South Fayette) again next week, they'll definitely come back ready to fight a lot harder. They know what we're coming at them with, so we will need to go twice as hard.”

South Fayette and Burrell share a history of close WPIAL tournament dual meets, but WPIAL realignment this season turned them into section rivals. And their meeting in the Section 3-AA final provided enough drama to live up to the hype.

The Lions' Colin Dunn secured a defensive pinfall at 113 pounds to cut the Lions' deficit to 28-25 with just three bouts remaining. But Trent Bechtold gave Burrell breathing room with a major decision at 120. Then Jeffrey slammed South Fayette's window for a comeback at 126, and Ethan Awes added a technical fall at 132.

“It reminds us back of when I was on varsity, and Coach (Chris) Como was my coach — we had Shady Side, and even before that, we had Derry and Mt. Pleasant,” Burrell coach Josh Shields said. “Those were some big matches during the season. And I think it's a good thing. It gets these kids in that environment. It emulates a championship format.”

Valley, which competed on the other half of the semifinal-round bracket, gave the host Lions something to stress about before they even reached Burrell. The Vikings lost 37-31 after dropping the final bout by pinfall. Kain Stone evened the score with a pinfall at 120. And before him, Travis Lasko tied the score at 25 with an overtime win at 106.

Two forfeits worked against Valley, which also lost a 7-6 decision at 182 because of a controversial ruling in which the bout referee awarded the Vikings' Braden Simpson a takedown at the buzzer but then took back the call.

“No one expected us to come out and compete in that match,” said Valley coach Dane Johnson, whose Vikings rolled 60-24 in the third-place match against Keystone Oaks. “I think that was our match to win. … Our guys are fighting. They're doing a great job. I told them after the Burrell match (last week) that people are slowly going to start recognizing us, but we need to keep improving. And we're doing that.”

Burrell and Valley advance to the WPIAL Class AA tournament, which begins Tuesday.

Bill West is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at wwest@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BWest_Trib.