Kiski Area wrestling team tops Franklin Regional for Section 1-AAA championship

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Since 2012, it's been either Kiski Area or Franklin Regional wearing the Section 1-AAA team crown.

The Cavaliers won it last year and in 2012. Sandwiched between those championships, the Panthers captured three straight.

Kiski didn't let Franklin Regional start a new run of section titles Wednesday evening.

The Cavaliers defended their home turf, or mat, and scored a 55-12 victory over the Panthers.

“We needed to just come in and take care of business tonight,” Kiski head coach Chris Heater said.

“The guys have been working hard. We had some good individual bouts in both matches. Both Franklin Regional and Greensburg Salem both are a little banged up right now, but thankfully, we are pretty healthy moving forward.”

“Kiski is a great team,” FR coach Matt Lebe said. “Their ranking definitely shows who they are. They have good guys, 1 through 14, who can really wrestle. It's a challenge every time you wrestle those guys, but we didn't back down from that challenge. The guys battled in a lot of matches. I am proud of them.”

Kiski (15-0) and Franklin Regional (6-2) punched their tickets to the section finals with wins over Greensburg Salem and Armstrong, respectively, in the semifinals earlier in the evening. The Cavaliers advanced 61-12, and the Panthers scored a 65-15 victory.

All four teams came into the section matches already in the field for next week's WPIAL tournament.

Joining them is Penn-Trafford, which defeated Plum, 64-12, Wednesday in the fifth-place match at Plum High School.

The top five teams from each Class AAA section advance to WPIALs.

Heater feels his team has made a case to earn the No. 1 seed for WPIALs. That case includes a nonsection win over Canon-McMillan.

“The bonus was that we were able to win that match (against Canon-McMillan). That's going to help us out coming into the (WPIAL team tournament) because we had that matchup,” Heater said.

“If they would've beaten us, it'd be helping them out right now. We've wrestled two tournaments with North Allegheny in it. We wrestled a dual and were in a tournament with Canon-Mac. We wrestled in a tournament with Greensburg (Salem) and Belle Vernon and Franklin Regional.

“We've gone into everything we can go into against the other teams. I hope it goes that way (with the WPIAL seeding), but you never know.”

The match with Franklin Regional started at 126, and Noah Levett got the Cavaliers in the win column with a fall at 3:24.

Jack Blumer (132) and Joey Blumer (145) each added decision wins, Cam Connor (138) picked up a pin, and Nick Delp (152) scored a major decision to extend Kiski's lead to 22-0 before the Panthers got on the board.

Brad Nagy (pin at 170), Vinny Romano (pin at 182), Danny Starr (pin at 195), Tom Starr (decision at 220), Isacc Reid (pin at 285) and Darren Miller (forfeit at 106) added victories before FR won the final two bouts.

The bout of the night came in the finale as Franklin Regional's Colton Camacho and Kiski's Matt Siszka battled into overtime tied 1-1. Camacho came out on top with an escape in the second 30-second OT period.

Franklin Regional competed without starters Mason Spears, Spencer Lee and Gus Solomon.

Lee's injury, Lebe said, is minor, and he was held out as a precaution. Solomon, who has dealt with shoulder issues over the past several seasons, remains in concussion protocol.

Spears also was out because of injury.

Peter Klein wrestled in the semifinals and scored a technical fall. He was held out of the match with Kiski as he is returning from injury, Lebe said.

Danny Contraguerro picked up Franklin Regional's first win against Kiski when he scored a 6-2 decision over Logan Pollick at 160 pounds. The bout was scoreless heading into the third period.

Contraguerro picked up two reversals to take a 4-0 lead en route to the victory.

The Panthers added wins by Zach McCann with a pin over Jared Curcio at 113 and Camacho.

Michael Love is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at mlove@tribweb.com.