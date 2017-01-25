Derry wrestling can't hold on against McGuffey

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

McGuffey claimed its 11th section title, rallying to defeat No. 1 Derry, 35-33, on Wednesday at home.

Noah Cline's 4-2 victory against Hunter Edmiston in the final match turned McGuffey's gymnasium into mad house. It was his first career varsity win.

Cline trailed 1-0 after two periods but received a penalty point, an escape and a takedown to pull out the win.

Derry (15-2) raced to an 18-3 lead thanks to pins by Noah Weincek (285) and Jason Baker (120) and a forfeit to Kace Sabedra (106).

That's when McGuffey turned the tables, winning six of the next seven matches to take a 28-24 lead.

“You can't put it on one wrestler's shoulders,” Derry coach Mike Weinell said.

“We gave up too many bonus points along the way. If we don't give up bonus points, we win.”

Pins kept Derry in the match. Trey Weinell (138) and Dom DeLuca (182) also picked up pins, and Matthew Marron (195) earned a decision for the Trojans.

McGuffey got bonus points from Seth Burgdolt (113), Jett Pattison (132), Teague Nicolella (132) and Christian Clutter (170). Both teams received a forfeit.

“Hunter is a second-year wrestler,” Weinell said. “Inexperience hurt. We're a good team. We can still win it all next week. I believe in our kids.”

Derry didn't have Onreey Stewart or Dillon Kirtland available.

Stewart is injured, and Kirtland was ill.

In the third-place match, Beth-Center rolled past Elizabeth Forward, 63-8.

Derry overpowered Beth-Center in the semifinals, winning 42-16. McGuffey trounced Elizabeth Forward, 54-18.

The Trojans won the first seven bouts, building a 24-0 lead.

They finished by winning 10 of the 14 bouts.

Weincek, Gannon Lenhart (152) and Colton Nemcheck (160) had pins for the Trojans.

“We just have to rebound and hopefully get healthy,” Weinell said.

The WPIAL team championships are scheduled to begin Feb. 1.

Paul Schofield is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at pschofield@tribweb.com or via twitter @Schofield_Trib.