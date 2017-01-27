Penn Hills' Perkins claims Allegheny County title

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

After finishing as the runner-up in the 120-pound weight class at the Allegheny County tournament a season ago, sophomore Justin Perkins was able stand atop of the podium at 126 pounds this time around.

Perkins, the first Penn Hills wrestler to capture a county title since TeShan Campbell in 2015, upset the top-seed John Rocco Kazalas from Quaker Valley, 8-1, in the championship match Jan. 21, at Fox Chapel.

“A lot times when I win, I train even harder because I thought I could be better. When you win counties it means you can compete with anybody. Counties is one of the hardest tournaments.

“If I could win the county tournament, I will have a strong chance to win WPIAL since a lot of the same people from counties will be there. I use all my achievements, like counties, as motivation.”

On the road to the title, Perkins (17-1), captured three wins by pinfall. In opening round, Perkins upset sixth-seed Tallon Auth from Plum at 0:58. Perkins pinned third-seed Joe Mwete from Brashear at 3:04, then pinned second-seeded Ian Scarberry from Shaler at 3:38.

“I was trying to get the matches over with because you know anything can happen. I was also trying to get the outstanding wrestler of the tournament, as well as being the county champion,” Perkins said.

The Indians (1-3) had two other wrestlers finish in the top eight — junior DeShawn Butler (285) and junior Tyree White (170).

Eighth-seeded Butler, who finished in fourth last season at the county tournament, took seventh at heavyweight after pinning Keystone Oaks' Tyler Caragein in 3:31.

In the 170-pound weight class, White finished eighth. White captured four wins, including two pins.

Senior Dan Ternent (195) won twice at the county tournament, including an upset victory over the seventh-seed Donte Grigsby from Riverview, 4-0. Junior Lugman Luhujjiddan (182) pinned Baldwin's Christian Mulholland at 1:29.

“ (Dan) is wrestling the best that he has ever wrestled since I have been coaching him,” coach Jeremy Packer said. “We have four guys that are looking to get 20 wins this year, and that is probably the first time in a long time that has happened.”

Freshman Mike Devito (106), freshman Ray Jenkins (120), junior Will Knight (138) and freshman Dom Burden (145) all participated in the county tournament but were unable to capture a win. Senior Eric Huston (138) has been battling a high ankle sprain and looks to return for the qualifying portion for the postseason.

The Indians will compete at the Montour Duals on Feb. 4 before closing the team regular season at Baldwin on Feb. 7.

Andrew John is freelance writer.