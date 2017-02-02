Titans pin playoff bid

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Winning might not have been within the Shaler wrestling team against North Allegheny during the Section 3 tournament. But Titans coach Drew D'Agostino wanted to make it clear Shaler's first performance against the Tigers wasn't acceptable, either.

“Our coach for the last two weeks, he wrote 58-9 on the board in the wrestling room,” 132-pound junior Garrett Reinsfelder said. “At the end of practice or during practice, he would yell it out to us and he wanted us to push us the next match to go after it.”

Shaler (10-2) beat Butler in the semifinals and got another chance against North Allegheny on Jan. 25. The Titans lost the rematch 45-27, but gained momentum going into the WPIAL playoffs.

Shaler was scheduled to wrestle Greensburg Salem (9-3) in the first round Wednesday, but results of the match were too late for this edition. The Titans' reward for a win over the Golden Lions would be a meeting with top-ranked Kiski Area (15-0) the same night.

Dylan Winters, who wrestles at 120 pounds for Shaler, said making it back to the playoffs was the goal.

“It boosts all of our confidence up,” Winters said. “We lost a lost of seniors and weren't sure we would make the section playoffs with the team we had. We have seven or eight guys from the elementary program, and we needed to put up a lot of points and get pins every match.”

The Titans showcased their strength the weekend before sections at the Allegheny County tournament. Shaler finished second behind North Allegheny and had four wrestlers reach the finals.

Ron D'Amico won at 220 pounds, and Winters, Reinsfelder and Jake Pollak (152 pounds) reached the finals.

Reinsfelder finished two matches short of going to states last season.

“I know I'm going to push the pace on neutral,” Reinsfelder said. “A lot of these kids are lacking in neutral and a lot of kids aren't going hang with kids banging down on their head.”

Winters has sharpened his skills by going to his OMP club team in Etna for extra practices. Shaler would like to showcase its toughness in the playoffs.

Earning a shot at Kiski would provide another opportunity to match up with the area's match.

“We are looking to win one match,” Winters said. “We match up well with Greensburg Salem. Kiski is a solid team that's going to make states, they could even make the state finals. We want to get some pins and some big wins in the playoffs.”

Josh Rizzo is a freelance writer.