Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Wrestling

Pair of QV wrestlers place at Allegheny County tournament

Staff Report | Monday, Feb. 6, 2017, 11:00 p.m.
Submitted
Members of the Quaker Valley wrestling team include, in front, from left, Nick Yannacci, Bobby Patterson, John Rocco Kazalas, Austin Francic, Demetrios Perez; in middle, Eric Johnston, Austin Dohl, Dominic Losacco, Michael Aspiotes, Cameron Nelson; in back, assistant coach Dan Golias, Bradley Fadeley, Keegan Forsythe, Geoff Magin, Jaxon Losacco, assistant coach Rich Catalano and head coach Brian Cook.

Updated 1 hour ago

The Quaker Valley varsity wrestlers had an impressive showing at the Allegheny County championships on Jan. 20-21 at Fox Chapel High School.

The tournament featured 34 of the top wrestling schools in Class AAA and AA. The Quakers finished 18th place, tied with South Allegheny, and were the highest finishing Class AA team.

In addition to an 18th-place finish, the Quakers had two place-winners.

John Rocco Kazalas finished second at 126 pounds, and Austin Dohl took eighth at 145 pounds.

“It was a fantastic showing for the Quaker Valley varsity wrestlers,” coach Brian Cook said.

Last week, Quaker Valley earned a 39-33 win over Beaver in a nonsection match. Austin Francic (113) earned a pin at 113 pounds, and Dominic Losacco scored a 5-0 decision at 152 pounds to lead the Quakers (3-3).

The Quakers, who were scheduled to face Central Valley on Wednesday, will compete at the individual section tournament Feb. 17.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.