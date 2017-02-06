Pair of QV wrestlers place at Allegheny County tournament

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The Quaker Valley varsity wrestlers had an impressive showing at the Allegheny County championships on Jan. 20-21 at Fox Chapel High School.

The tournament featured 34 of the top wrestling schools in Class AAA and AA. The Quakers finished 18th place, tied with South Allegheny, and were the highest finishing Class AA team.

In addition to an 18th-place finish, the Quakers had two place-winners.

John Rocco Kazalas finished second at 126 pounds, and Austin Dohl took eighth at 145 pounds.

“It was a fantastic showing for the Quaker Valley varsity wrestlers,” coach Brian Cook said.

Last week, Quaker Valley earned a 39-33 win over Beaver in a nonsection match. Austin Francic (113) earned a pin at 113 pounds, and Dominic Losacco scored a 5-0 decision at 152 pounds to lead the Quakers (3-3).

The Quakers, who were scheduled to face Central Valley on Wednesday, will compete at the individual section tournament Feb. 17.