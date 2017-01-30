Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Wrestling

Penn-Trafford wrestling readies for team postseason

Alec Italiano | Monday, Jan. 30, 2017, 11:00 p.m.
Ken Reabe Jr. | For The Tribune-Review
Hempfield's Tyler Williams (bottom) and Penn-Trafford's Job Chisko wrestle in the 132-lbs. bout on Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2017, at Penn-Trafford High School. Chisko won the bout 15-0. Penn-Trafford won the match 41-31.
Ken Reabe Jr. | For The Tribune-Review
Hempfield's Vincent Distefanis (left) and Penn-Trafford's Anthony Zona wrestle in the 120-lbs. bout on Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2017, at Penn-Trafford High School. Distefanis won the bout 8-4. Penn-Trafford won the match 41-31.
Ken Reabe Jr. | For The Tribune-Review
Hempfield's Trevor Verkleeren (top) and Penn-Trafford's Nick Kosan wrestle in the 145-lbs. bout on Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2017, at Penn-Trafford High School. Verkleeren won the bout by fall. Penn-Trafford won the match 41-31.
Ken Reabe Jr. | For The Tribune-Review
Hempfield's Jared Brean (left) and Penn-Trafford's Nick Coy wrestle in the 126-lbs. bout on Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2017, at Penn-Trafford High School. Coy won the bout 5-0. Penn-Trafford won the match 41-31.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Greensburg Salem’s Vinny Clark (bottom) takes on Penn-Trafford’s Anthony Zona at 120 pounds during a dual meet Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2016, at Greensburg Salem High School in Greensburg.

Penn-Trafford wrestling defeated Plum last Wednesday, 64-12, and as a result placed 11th in the WPIAL regional tournament this week. They will play head-to-head against No. 6 seed Connellsville in order to advance to the quarterfinals.

In a match that was “pretty dominating,” according to Penn-Trafford wrestling coach Rich Ginther, the highlight of the day was Tony Zona's match at 120 pounds, where he defeated Gavin James, 5-3.

“Tony Zona's match was probably one of the best of the night,” Ginther said. “He won a tough match and had a takedown with the last four seconds left in regulation. It was tied 3-3 before that, so that was a real good win.”

If the team is able to move past Connellsville, it will advance to the quarterfinals and play the winner of North Hills-Pine-Richland. The top three teams in the WPIAL move on to the PIAA state finals.

“On paper, I think we should win,” Ginther said. “But Connellsville is always scrappy and puts together a tough team. They just knocked off Belle Vernon to win their section, so we have to come ready to wrestle in order to advance.”

Connellsville defeated Belle Vernon, 39-34, last Wednesday in order to play Penn-Trafford for a spot in the quarterfinals. After the team matches are complete in February, individual matches for the state tournament begin March 3.

“We had four guys qualify for states last year,” Ginther said. “So naturally, we are looking for those four guys to get there again. And last year, two of them brought home medals and the other two came up one match shy. Our goal is to definitely bring home four medals and who knows, maybe sneak another guy in there — that wouldn't surprise me any.”

The team is led by Cam Coy, a well-decorated wrestler for Penn-Trafford. Having already won the PIAA Class AAA title twice at 152 pounds, Coy is going for his third title. Jobe Chishko (113 pounds), Matt McGillick (170) and Nick Coy (113), Cam's younger brother, are vying for a return to the state tournament.

Ginther said the team is fit and ready to compete for the state team title.

“Right now we are finally healthy,” Ginther said. “And just really hoping to lay low, stay the underdog and be quiet about it while we keep moving forward, hopefully.”

Alec Italiano is a freelance writer.

