Baldwin's Muhammad, Hutchison claim Allegheny County titles

The Baldwin wrestling team made its presence felt at the recent Allegheny County championships held at Fox Chapel.

Two grapplers, in particular, proved they ranked among the county's top competitors.

Both avenged earlier setbacks in the championship round.

Baldwin's Amir Muhammad and Gehrig Hutchison took first place in their respective weight classes at 113 and 170 pounds at the day-long tournament.

Muhammad, a senior and No. 5 seed in his weight class, stormed past No. 2 seed Jacob Downing of North Allegheny, 13-1, in the championship round.

“Getting to the finals was Amir's goal,” Baldwin coach Brian Newman said. “He has worked really hard this season, (going) from being basically an unknown to ACWC champion. Jacob Downing beat him pretty easily at the Eastern Area tournament at Gateway High School at the start of the season back in the beginning of December. Amir was really disappointed in himself for that loss and has been working hard to get better ever since. He was given the chance to avenge that loss at the county tournament.

“Amir's efforts really paid off. He was relatively an unknown who dominated the second seed in the finals.”

Muhammad, who won four other matches prior to the county finals, was named the tournament's Most Outstanding Wrestler.

“It was exciting,” Muhammad said. “I finally beat someone (Downing) I never had beaten, and dominated him. I felt like I performed at my best, took great shots and just physically outworked him.

“My coach told me I had the skill and the talent to beat these kids, and I did. All he wanted from me was to be smart and take my time.”

Muhammad entered the tournament with high expectations. He visualized himself standing at the winner's podium at the end of the tournament.

“No one was going to outwork me,” he said. “I'm the hardest working wrestler, and I will not let my opponent outwork me. I wasn't going to leave this tournament unless I was at the top of the podium.”

Muhammad pinned Montour's Devyn Giovengo and Quaker Valley's Demetrios Perez in the first two rounds, then defeated Juan Morales of Fox Chapel and No. 1 seed Sam Hillegas of North Hills in the quarterfinals and semifinals.

“My toughest opponent at the tournament was myself,” Muhammad said. “I had to mentally be prepared because of all the emotions going through my head. I had to perform at my best; if I didn't, I would have had a tough time with these guys.”

Muhammad raised his overall record to 18-3.

“Nobody had higher expectations for the tournament than Amir had for himself,” Newman said. “We as a staff also felt he had a shot to make it to the finals. His ability to wrestle was never the question. His skill level has always kept him toe-to-toe with the best in the WPIAL. Amir's only losses this season were a result of impatience and match management issues.

“Now, it appears he is getting that in check, as well. We have high hopes for him going into the section and WPIAL tournaments at the end of the season. If he keeps working hard and building off his mistakes like he has done up to this point, who knows how far he can go? It's really exciting to watch him progress into the champion he has become.”

The WPIAL Class AAA individual sectional championships will take place Feb. 25; the WPIAL finals will be held March 2-3-4.

“My expectation now is to perform at my best, but being smart and strategic,” Muhammad said. “I believe if I can accomplish that, I then can hang with these guys.”

Hutchison, a junior and the No. 3 seed in his weight class, won a close 4-2 decision over No. 1 seed Dante Presutti of Montour, 4-2, in the tournament's championship round.

“There is nobody that works harder at getting better than Gehrig,” Newman said. “He is a clear leader in the room and was voted a team captain as a junior. When Gehrig earned the third seed for the tournament, we knew the opportunity for him to make it to the finals was there. Like Amir, Gehrig has been working hard and improving all season. He gets better and places higher in each tournament we go to. For him, the ACWC came at the right time in his progression. Gehrig took this tournament in full stride and battled his way into the finals.

“Dante Presutti pinned Gehrig at the West Mifflin holiday tournament. Like Amir, he learned from his mistakes and continued to improve his skills. At the ACWC, he too was given the chance to avenge his previous loss. The finals match wasn't easy by any means, but he clearly was in control and pulled out a victory over Presutti for the title.”

Hutchison displayed savvy mat patience in the championship bout.

“I thought I wrestled well throughout the tournament,” Hutchison said. “I just tried to wrestle my match and get my offense going before my opponent could. I wrestle best when I'm aggressive.

“My toughest match was definitely my finals match against Dante Presutti. He made me work for every point I scored, and got the first takedown of the match. I was able to be patient and keep my cool because I knew I had more left in the tank in the third period than he did.”

After receiving an opening-round bye, Hutchison pinned Tyree White of Penn Hills, then blanked No. 6 seed Damon Thompson of North Hills, 5-0.

Hutchison advanced to the finals by pinning Fox Chapel's Billy Myers, the No. 2 seed.

“Going into the tournament, I expected to win it,” Hutchison said. “I believe that's the mindset you have to have in order to win big tournaments and pull out close matches.”

Gehrig's overall record following the county tournament was 15-5.

“As with Amir, we have high hopes for Gehrig going into the section and WPIAL tournaments,” Newman said. “We feel he can build off this momentum and continue to overachieve in these tournaments, as well.”

Hutchison is hoping to keep building momentum through the final stages of the regular season, and into the postseason.

“I hope to win the rest of our dual matches and keep momentum going into sections,” he said. “I think I can place high in the section tournament and make a strong run at WPIALs. If I keep working hard and staying consistent, I believe I can have a strong showing for the rest of the season.”

Baldwin senior Cameron Allgeier (132) also placed sixth at the tournament, while sophomore Connor Sidoruk (152) ended up eighth.

Muhammad, Hutchison, Allgeier and Sidoruk earned “all-county” status.

Ray Fisher is a freelance writer.