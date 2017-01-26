Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Wrestling

Burrell, Kiski Area claim No. 1 seeds in WPIAL wrestling tournament
Bill West | Thursday, Jan. 26, 2017, 1:12 p.m.
Sidney Davis | Tribune-Review
Burrell head coach Josh Shields works with his wrestlers at practice for the upcoming wrestling season on Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2016.

Updated 31 minutes ago

There's no longer any doubt about whether the roads to WPIAL team wrestling titles run through the Alle-Kiski Valley this season.

Burrell and Kiski Area claimed the No. 1 seeds in Class AA and Class AAA, respectively, in the WPIAL team tournament brackets, which the WPIAL unveiled on Thursday afternoon.

Valley also learned its spot in the first round, which begins on Wednesday for both classifications. The Vikings will open their tournament against Bentworth at Freedom High School at 6 p.m.

The Bucs, who enter the tournament as the 10-time defending champions, will begin with the tournament with a 6 p.m. matchup against Fort Cherry at their home gym.

The Cavaliers, who return to the tournament after taking third a season ago, will wait to learn if they open their tournament with Albert Gallatin or Trinity, which meet in a preliminary-round match on Monday. No matter the opponent, Kiski Area will host its first-round match at 6 p.m. Wednesday.

Quarterfinal-round matches will immediately follow the first round on Wednesday at the same sites. Semifinals and finals are on Feb. 4 at Chartiers-Houston for Class AA and Penn Hills for Class AAA.

Burrell claimed its 14th consecutive section title on Wednesday with a 41-25 win over South Fayette.

“I still think the way we're wrestling, the guys we have geared up, I can confidently say that if you want to WPIAL title, you have to knock off Burrell,” Bucs coach Josh Shields said.

South Fayette still managed to grab the No. 2 seed in Class AA. Freedom and McGuffey, the other two section winners in Class AA, received the No. 3 and 4 seeds.

If Valley defeats Bentworth, it might get the chance to upset Freedom in the quarterfinals.

Kiski Area received the No. 1 seed for the first time since 2005, when they reached the finals before falling to Connellsville, 33-22. Kiski Area seeks its first WPIAL team title since 2003.

A dominant performance in the Section 1-AAA team tournament on Wednesday sealed the deal for Kiski Area, which toppled Franklin Regional, 55-12, in the title match after defeating Greensburg Salem, 61-12, in the semifinals.

Coach Chris Heater headed into the team postseason confident his Cavaliers did more than enough to secure Class AAA's top seed. Kiski Area in December won a dual meet over Canon-McMillan, which ultimately garnered the No. 2 seed. It also finished well ahead of North Allegheny, Class AAA's No. 3 seed, in the team standings at the season-opening Eastern Area Invitational and at the Powerade Christmas Tournament.

“We've gone into everything we can go into against the other teams,” Heater said.

The Class AAA playoffs begin Monday with four preliminary-round matches. The first round and quarterfinals will take place Wednesday in Class AA and Class AAA.

Semifinals and finals are set for Feb. 4 at Chartiers-Houston (for Class AA) and Penn Hills (Class AAA).

Bill West is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at wwest@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BWest_Trib.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.