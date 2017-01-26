Burrell, Kiski Area claim No. 1 seeds in WPIAL wrestling tournament

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

There's no longer any doubt about whether the roads to WPIAL team wrestling titles run through the Alle-Kiski Valley this season.

Burrell and Kiski Area claimed the No. 1 seeds in Class AA and Class AAA, respectively, in the WPIAL team tournament brackets, which the WPIAL unveiled on Thursday afternoon.

Valley also learned its spot in the first round, which begins on Wednesday for both classifications. The Vikings will open their tournament against Bentworth at Freedom High School at 6 p.m.

The Bucs, who enter the tournament as the 10-time defending champions, will begin with the tournament with a 6 p.m. matchup against Fort Cherry at their home gym.

The Cavaliers, who return to the tournament after taking third a season ago, will wait to learn if they open their tournament with Albert Gallatin or Trinity, which meet in a preliminary-round match on Monday. No matter the opponent, Kiski Area will host its first-round match at 6 p.m. Wednesday.

Quarterfinal-round matches will immediately follow the first round on Wednesday at the same sites. Semifinals and finals are on Feb. 4 at Chartiers-Houston for Class AA and Penn Hills for Class AAA.

Burrell claimed its 14th consecutive section title on Wednesday with a 41-25 win over South Fayette.

“I still think the way we're wrestling, the guys we have geared up, I can confidently say that if you want to WPIAL title, you have to knock off Burrell,” Bucs coach Josh Shields said.

South Fayette still managed to grab the No. 2 seed in Class AA. Freedom and McGuffey, the other two section winners in Class AA, received the No. 3 and 4 seeds.

If Valley defeats Bentworth, it might get the chance to upset Freedom in the quarterfinals.

Kiski Area received the No. 1 seed for the first time since 2005, when they reached the finals before falling to Connellsville, 33-22. Kiski Area seeks its first WPIAL team title since 2003.

A dominant performance in the Section 1-AAA team tournament on Wednesday sealed the deal for Kiski Area, which toppled Franklin Regional, 55-12, in the title match after defeating Greensburg Salem, 61-12, in the semifinals.

Coach Chris Heater headed into the team postseason confident his Cavaliers did more than enough to secure Class AAA's top seed. Kiski Area in December won a dual meet over Canon-McMillan, which ultimately garnered the No. 2 seed. It also finished well ahead of North Allegheny, Class AAA's No. 3 seed, in the team standings at the season-opening Eastern Area Invitational and at the Powerade Christmas Tournament.

“We've gone into everything we can go into against the other teams,” Heater said.

The Class AAA playoffs begin Monday with four preliminary-round matches. The first round and quarterfinals will take place Wednesday in Class AA and Class AAA.

Bill West is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at wwest@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BWest_Trib.