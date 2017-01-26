Trib Cup: Freedom wrestling forges into WPIAL tournament

For the second straight season, the Freedom wrestling team topped rivals Chartiers-Houston and Burgettstown to claim first place at the WPIAL Section 1-AA tournament held Wednesday night at Burgettstown.

Accomplishing back-to-back section titles is a feat the Bulldogs (9-3) set their sights on back when this season began, according to coach Jim Covert, with the hopes that the team's positive momentum will continue to roll on into the WPIAL tournament.

“That was one of our goals coming in to the season. My long-term goal was, whether you win one match or you're a state champion, you wrestle to the best of your ability,” Covert said.

“With that being said, obviously we want to place high as a team in the WPIAL team tournament. We came up a little short last year.”

Last season, Freedom advanced to the championship round before bowing out to Burrell, 48-17. But the script for this season has gone far different then the one the team followed last year. If there has been a theme for the Bulldogs' season this year, Covert said it's been battling against misfortune.

“One thing, last year everything worked out well for us. We didn't have a lot of injuries, not much adversity. This year, there's been more adversity,” the 10th-year coach said.

“I've never had a year like this year. We're missing some wrestlers, and the guys are starting to realize that life doesn't always work out the way that you think it will. But we'll make do, and we're going to take a run at it.”

Prior to the season, the Bulldogs lost projected starters Cheyenne Komara and Michael Muron to torn ACL's. Two of the team's other starters have had to battle through pinched nerve injuries most of the year. Additionally, senior 182-pounder Noah Trombetto aggravated an old knee injury in the Section 1-AA tournament that may continue to hamper him.

However, in spite of the injuries, Freedom is not lacking for talent on the mat. Sophomore Z.J. Ward, who won a WPIAL title last season at 106 pounds, has maintained his success at 113 pounds this season. The other Komara siblings, brothers Chase and Kody, pack a punch in the middle of the Bulldogs lineup and are ranked third and first in their respective weight classes.

“We have the Komaras, and then after them, you have Dean Ward at 160, who has been wrestling great. Then, before the Komaras at 138 and 145, we have Jake Pail at 132,” Covert said.

“Jake was one of my guys that stepped up in the playoffs last year. He was 6-0 until the state qualifiers. He's kind of a leader for us already as a sophomore.”

Bryson Miller (195 pounds), Randy Simmons (220) and Evan Sweesey (285) have performed at a high level for Freedom this season and will continue to buoy the tail end of the team's lineup through the WPIAL postseason.

Yet, in order to accomplish another team goal for the season, the Bulldogs will have to go up against the best WPIAL Class AA has to offer at the team championships. They weren't expecting to have to do so with a hobbled lineup, but Covert said he hopes his team will be stronger from the hurdles they've had to overcome.

“I think, as a whole, our team is learning what standing up to adversity is all about. They're learning what it will take to overcome. We know what's going on this year, a lot of people outside the room don't,” he said.

“Just starting now, though, I think we're starting to click and wrestle matches together, as a whole team.”

Freedom will kick off the WPIAL tournament at 6 p.m. Wednesday at home against Elizabeth Forward.

Kevin Lohman is a freelance writer.