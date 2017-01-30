Burrell, Valley to test value of depth during WPIAL team tournament

Valley senior Chris O'Sullivan hopes wrestlers wired the same way as Burrell senior Sean Stuben walk into the Vikings' workout room in the next couple years.

Stuben savors how many of his fellow Bucs approach the sport in a manner similar to O'Sullivan.

For considerably different reasons, each of the seniors will relish the start of the WPIAL Class AA team tournament, which begins with first-round matches Wednesday. Stuben is the rare Burrell wrestler who embraced the sport after he entered high school, and he recognizes his opportunity to help the 10-time defending Class AA champion Bucs dwindles after the dual meet season ends. O'Sullivan is Valley's lone senior, and he sees success in the WPIAL tournament as a way to build up the Vikings' team-first culture.

The value of a well-rounded roster becomes most apparent with the arrival of the WPIAL and PIAA team tournament. Empty spots in the lineup lead to costly forfeits, and rare is the district or state champion that can afford those six-point giveaways. O'Sullivan and Stuben hold vastly different roles on their teams, but both are assets as long as they step on the mat.

“I know that if I got out there and I give it my all, that (opponent) is going to earn that win over me,” said Stuben, who briefly wrestled in youth tournaments and junior high but only became serious about the sport as a sophomore. “I won't just go out there and lay on my back. I fight.”

Stuben made his varsity debut Wednesday in the Section 3-AA tournament title match. He went up against South Fayette 145-pounder Mike Cusick and limited the Lions standout to a 14-1 major decision.

Championship efforts often contain elements of what Stuben provided, Burrell coach Josh Shields said. The backbone of the Bucs' Class AA dominance is the youth program, which grooms grapplers for the conditioning and technical demands of junior high and varsity competition. But Shields refuses to rely on that pipeline. He fears what might happen if it ever dries up.

“It's something I've been trying to change and want to improve, but we don't have a single new kid on this team (this season),” Shields said.

“When you look at our roster now and in the future, and even in years past, we've always had good lightweights, good middleweights, and then up top, we've had years where we've had great upperweights, and then there were years where they were down a bit. That's an area where a newer guy could definitely make an impact.”

If not for two forfeits on Wednesday, Valley would've replaced South Fayette as Burrell's opponent in the Section 3-AA final. Instead, the Vikings lost to the Lions, 37-31.

Valley coach Dane Johnson considers it imperative for the Vikings, who last won a WPIAL tournament match in 2009, to wrestle “a perfect match” if they wish to advance to Saturday's semifinals. That's just the reality of a team that spots its opponents 12 points in each match.

But Johnson also commends O'Sullivan for setting the right tone for his short-handed team.

“He's become a leader that guys can look up to in the room,” Johnson said. “He's doing a phenomenal job.”

O'Sullivan, a lifelong wrestler who enters Wednesday with a 16-4 record, looks forward to what he might achieve during the individual postseason. But he's in no rush to see the team portion of the postseason end.

“They say Valley has always been individuals, but this right here, this is a team sport,” O'Sullivan said. “And I love it. I love each one of those guys in there, and I'm so happy to be a part of this team this year.

“We had a team meeting (this season), and I told it to them straight, ‘If you want to leave, leave now.' I've dealt with this for three years already, and I'm not doing it for a fourth. When we actually need people at this time, the playoffs, we can't give up forfeits. This is the time when people would quit. … But this team here, nobody did.”

