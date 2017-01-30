New format for Class AA individual tournaments draws concerns from wrestling coaches

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

There will be a new look to the individual wrestling tournament next month for Class AA wrestlers from the WPIAL.

The change will give wrestlers a week off prior to the PIAA championships.

But some coaches aren't sure they like that idea.

Because some weight classes weren't filling in the section brackets, the WPIAL wrestling committee decided to hold the section tournament and WPIAL championships on the same weekend.

This allowed the PIAA to use the Kovalchick Center on the IUP campus for the Southwest Regional.

“We locked in our concept to give the PIAA an option to use the following weekend for the regional,” WPIAL wrestling chairman and Canon-McMillan athletic director Frank Vulcano said. “In the past, Districts 5 and 6 were off that weekend while we held our championships. Now everyone will be wrestling and getting the next weekend off.”

The WPIAL decided to hold the section tournaments and the WPIAL championships the same weekend at one site, Canon-McMillan High School.

The section tournaments will be held Feb. 17 and the WPIAL tournament Feb. 18. The WPIAL wrestling committee will seed the championships Friday after the three section tournaments have concluded.

“Because Class AA teams had trouble filling the weight classes in certain weights, we thought about eliminating the section tournaments,” Vulcano said.

“Some of the coaches were opposed to it. It was 50/50. Some wanted to keep the section tournaments to help build the sport for some of the programs that are trying to revive their programs. The section tournament gave individuals something to shoot for.”

The PIAA Class AA Southwest Regional is Feb. 24-25.

The PIAA championships are March 9-11 at the Giant Center in Hershey.

Coaches around the WPIAL have concerns about the lack of recovery time after the section tournament and too much time off between the regional and state tournament.

“I want to see what happens and how it works before I judge it,” Avonworth coach Tim Giel said. “I know they wanted to make changes. It's a lot of wrestling for a weekend.

“It could be a grind, especially if you lose early. I do like that Districts 5 and 6 are on the same time schedule.”

The PIAA was having problems finding a location for the Southwest Regional since it was moved from the Cambria County War Memorial. Officials wanted to use the IUP facility in the past, but could not secure a working date because of schedule conflicts with possible IUP basketball playoffs.

For the past two years, Canon-McMillan helped the PIAA out by hosting the event.

“There will be a lack of preparation for the WPIALs. Recovery time is a concern,” Derry coach Mike Weinell said.

“I like it because it cuts down travel and overnight stays. Now we'll stay one weekend instead of consecutive weekends. IUP is close enough that we can stay home.”

Burrell coach Josh Shields said he isn't a fan of the new concept.

“My honest opinion is I think they should get rid of the sections and have one 32-man WPIAL tournament,” Shields said. “I don't understand the reasoning of doing it back-to-back days. What happens if guys get injured?”

Shields also isn't a fan because if a wrestler loses early, he can't wrestle back for third place.

“In the WPIAL individual championships, they're not doing true wrestlebacks,” Shields said. “If you lose in the semifinals, you drop straight down to third and fourth. If you lose in the early rounds, the best you can do is fifth, and that can hurt kids down the line.”

Valley coach Dane Johnson, who was a state champion at Shady Side Academy, said he sees the good and bad with the new format.

“It gives you an extra week, I guess, kind of to prepare,” Johnson said. “But I think it's bad in the sense that a lot of guys on our team and half-decent teams are going to probably qualify from the section to the WPIAL tournaments, and I did like that week to improve things that you need to work on. There is a difference in the competition between what you're going to see at sections and what you're going to see at WPIALs.”

Paul Schofield is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at pschofield@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Schofield_Trib.