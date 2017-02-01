Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Wrestling

Gates' return sparks Burrell wrestling to pair of victories
Bill West | Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017, 10:39 p.m.
Louis B. Ruediger | Tribune-Review
Burrell's Shaun Gates works at pinning Fort Cherry's Matt Cook in the 160 bout at Burrell High School.Wednesday Feb 1, 2017.
Louis B. Ruediger | Tribune-Review
Burrell's CoreyChristie works on pinningShane McIntyre in the 152 pound match at Burrell High School.Wednesday Feb 1, 2017.
Louis B. Ruediger | Tribune-Review
Burrell's Sean Stuben ties up with Fort Cherry's Layton Sturgeon in the 145 pound match at Burrell High School.Wednesday Feb 1, 2017.

Updated 11 minutes ago

For weeks after he suffered a head and neck injury during the Westmoreland County Coaches Association tournament Jan. 7, Burrell junior Shaun Gates jogged laps and ran sprints in the high school gym as his teammates headed into the wrestling room. He needed clearance to resume anything more physically punishing.

On Wednesday night, Gates again found himself standing on the gym floor. But wrestlers finally awaited the 152-pounder. And Gates brought all the brutality necessary to win in his return to action.

A 23-second pin in Burrell's first-round match of the WPIAL Class AA team tournament and a 7-5 overtime win in the quarterfinals from Gates gave the Bucs an extra boost of energy as they advanced to the semifinals for a 17th consecutive season. Burrell rolled past Fort Cherry, 69-6, in its opening match, and then thumped Burgettstown, 66-6.

They'll try to claim their 11th straight WPIAL title Saturday at Chartiers-Houston. They meet Derry at noon in the semifinals. The championship match is scheduled to begin at 2 p.m.

“As soon as February hits, this is what our guys live for,” coach Josh Shields said. “To us, everything before this is just exhibition, just warm-up, just practice until the postseason begins. This is when wins and losses truly mean something.”

Gates' injury in the fifth-place bout at the WCCA tournament left the 152-pounder worried about the possibility of even returning this season. He stayed still on the mat for several minutes as he received medical attention following his bout with Norwin's Kyle Turcovsky.

“The first week was terrible,” Gates said of his recovery. “I didn't get out of bed at all. My headaches were terrible. Coach told me to just stay positive, and that changed my whole mentality. They definitely helped a lot.”

Gates wanted Wednesday's bouts to give him a surge of confidence for Saturday. He found some after he stuck Fort Cherry's Matt Cook early in the first period of their 160-pound bout. He gained a heap more after he pulled off a comeback win against Burgettstown standout Darrell Bails, who gave up a bout-tying takedown with less than 20 seconds remaining in regulation and went down again just 12 seconds into overtime.

“I didn't want to be out there too long (against Cook) because I knew conditioning would be a factor,” Gates said. “I figured I'd just get done with it and get off the mat as quick as possible.

“I got real tired (against Bails), so that didn't help. I knew (fatigue) was going to come, so I didn't want to push myself too hard and get overwhelmed by it. My coach told me to keep calm and just do what I do.”

Gates' performance became just one of many during the night to leave Shields and the Bucs smiling. The most jubilant moment came when junior 170-pounder Dan Hydock secured his first varsity pin in the third period of a high-scoring bout against Burgettstown's Kyle Conley.

“I just like to help out the team,” said Hydock, who added he didn't hear his teammates' cheers. “Wasn't expecting that (pin).”

To collect bonus points from so many different parts of the lineup backed up Shields' belief that top-seeded Burrell is built for another WPIAL title run.

“Looking at Gates' match and Hydock's match, I couldn't envision a more perfect situation,” Shields said. “With all we've accomplished and the success we've had, what we've done this year and what we've proven in the past, we've sort of earned that (powerhouse) reputation.”

Bill West is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at wwest@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BWest_Trib.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.