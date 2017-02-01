Gates' return sparks Burrell wrestling to pair of victories

For weeks after he suffered a head and neck injury during the Westmoreland County Coaches Association tournament Jan. 7, Burrell junior Shaun Gates jogged laps and ran sprints in the high school gym as his teammates headed into the wrestling room. He needed clearance to resume anything more physically punishing.

On Wednesday night, Gates again found himself standing on the gym floor. But wrestlers finally awaited the 152-pounder. And Gates brought all the brutality necessary to win in his return to action.

A 23-second pin in Burrell's first-round match of the WPIAL Class AA team tournament and a 7-5 overtime win in the quarterfinals from Gates gave the Bucs an extra boost of energy as they advanced to the semifinals for a 17th consecutive season. Burrell rolled past Fort Cherry, 69-6, in its opening match, and then thumped Burgettstown, 66-6.

They'll try to claim their 11th straight WPIAL title Saturday at Chartiers-Houston. They meet Derry at noon in the semifinals. The championship match is scheduled to begin at 2 p.m.

“As soon as February hits, this is what our guys live for,” coach Josh Shields said. “To us, everything before this is just exhibition, just warm-up, just practice until the postseason begins. This is when wins and losses truly mean something.”

Gates' injury in the fifth-place bout at the WCCA tournament left the 152-pounder worried about the possibility of even returning this season. He stayed still on the mat for several minutes as he received medical attention following his bout with Norwin's Kyle Turcovsky.

“The first week was terrible,” Gates said of his recovery. “I didn't get out of bed at all. My headaches were terrible. Coach told me to just stay positive, and that changed my whole mentality. They definitely helped a lot.”

Gates wanted Wednesday's bouts to give him a surge of confidence for Saturday. He found some after he stuck Fort Cherry's Matt Cook early in the first period of their 160-pound bout. He gained a heap more after he pulled off a comeback win against Burgettstown standout Darrell Bails, who gave up a bout-tying takedown with less than 20 seconds remaining in regulation and went down again just 12 seconds into overtime.

“I didn't want to be out there too long (against Cook) because I knew conditioning would be a factor,” Gates said. “I figured I'd just get done with it and get off the mat as quick as possible.

“I got real tired (against Bails), so that didn't help. I knew (fatigue) was going to come, so I didn't want to push myself too hard and get overwhelmed by it. My coach told me to keep calm and just do what I do.”

Gates' performance became just one of many during the night to leave Shields and the Bucs smiling. The most jubilant moment came when junior 170-pounder Dan Hydock secured his first varsity pin in the third period of a high-scoring bout against Burgettstown's Kyle Conley.

“I just like to help out the team,” said Hydock, who added he didn't hear his teammates' cheers. “Wasn't expecting that (pin).”

To collect bonus points from so many different parts of the lineup backed up Shields' belief that top-seeded Burrell is built for another WPIAL title run.

“Looking at Gates' match and Hydock's match, I couldn't envision a more perfect situation,” Shields said. “With all we've accomplished and the success we've had, what we've done this year and what we've proven in the past, we've sort of earned that (powerhouse) reputation.”

