Kiski Area wrestling advances to WPIAL Class AAA semis

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The Cavaliers are halfway home to a WPIAL title.

The Kiski Area wrestling team defended its home turf Wednesday with victories in the first round and quarterfinals of the Class AAA team tournament.

The No. 1 seed dispatched Trinity, 69-6, before recording a 51-15 triumph over Greensburg Salem.

“Like I said before, we are just taking it one step at a time and haven't been looking too far ahead,” Kiski Area coach Chris Heater said. “Both Trinity and Greensburg Salem wrestled us really hard. Their kids scrapped.”

The Cavaliers improved to 17-0 on the season and will take on Franklin Regional, a 38-20 quarterfinal winner over No. 4 Waynesburg, in the first of two semifinal matches Saturday at Penn Hills. No. 2 Canon McMillan and No. 3 North Allegheny also advanced Wednesday and will meet in the other semifinal.

Saturday's matches begin at noon, with the championship and consolation matches to follow at 2 p.m.

The top three teams advance to the PIAA tournament.

“We have some nice momentum going into Saturday,” Heater said.

Heater said while his wrestlers performed well, there is room to improve.

“We need to make sure we're getting every point that's out there,” he said.

Kiski is shooting for its first WPIAL team championship since 2003 when the current wrestlers were 2 and 3 years old.

“We came in against Trinity and Greensburg Salem with a pretty serious attitude,” junior 195-pounder Danny Starr said.

“We wanted to be as strong as possible from 106 to 285 and show them that this is our house. It was a nice way to finish up at home.”

Kiski faced Greensburg-Salem for the second time in seven days. The Cavaliers, who defeated the Golden Lions, 61-12, last week in the Section 1-AAA semifinals, jumped to a 33-0 lead Wednesday with a strong opening stretch from 113 to 145.

Jared Curcio (113) and Matt Siszka (120) started the run with forfeit wins, Noah Levett (126), Cam Connor (138) and Joey Blumer (145) produced technical falls, and Jack Blumer (132) delivered six points with a pin.

Greensburg Salem answered with all of its points in a four-bout stretch from 152 to 182 via a pin and three decisions.

Starr stopped the run at 195 with a 3-0 victory over Tommy McChesney. The three points clinched the team win.

“That was my third time wrestling him, and it's gotten closer every time,” Starr said of his battles this season with McChesney.

“He's really been learning from our previous matches. I just wanted to go out there, with my brother up next, and get us back on track.”

Tommy Starr followed at 220 with a 3-0 decision over Trent Patrick.

Isaac Reid at heavyweight and Darren Miller at 106 scored pins in 2 minutes, 49 seconds and 51 seconds, respectively, to close the Cavaliers' win.

Within the team victories, Levett reached a personal milestone. His wins — the tech fall against Greensburg Salem and a pin against Trinity — put him at 100 victories for his career.

“One hundred wins wrestling in this area is very impressive,” Heater said. “We're very happy and proud of him for doing that. He had that added excitement to do it at home in front of his home crowd. One of the great things with him is that he's just as happy those wins help the team win. He's such a team guy and does what he does on the mat for his teammates.”

Michael Love is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at mlove@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Mlove_Trib.