High school wrestling notebook: Jeannette's Sanders won't wrestle; makes college decision

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Jeannette senior Gio Vonne Sanders, who finished second in the state in 2016, said he's not going to wrestle this season.

Sanders needed only three wins to reach 100. He missed most of the season recovering from a concussion he suffered in the WPIAL Class A football championship game against Clairton.

He was recently cleared to compete but has decided not to.

Sanders fell to Burrell's Damon Greenwald, 3-2, in the 152-pound final last season.

He was receiving NCAA Division I offers for wrestling, but the quarterback/linebacker made a verbal commitment Tuesday night to play football at Palmetto Prep Academy in Columbia, S.C., a post-graduate prep school that helps players earn scholarships.

He Tweeted: “I've been truly blessed to play in back-to-back WPIAL championship games. I want to thank God, my parents, grandparents, brothers, friends and coaches that believed in me and gave me opportunities to play at the next level. But bigger opportunities are in the near future.”

Teasdale stays perfect

Jefferson-Morgan junior Gavin Teasdale continued his perfect wrestling career by breezing to the 126-pound title Saturday at the Bedford tournament.

Teasdale (22-0) was one of four WPIAL wrestlers to win titles. The others were Burrell junior Trent Bechtold (120 pounds), Beth-Center sophomore Dominic Fundy (182) and Freedom senior Evan Sweesey (285).

Teasdale (104-0) had a 30-second pin and then three technical falls by a combined score of 64-18.

Bechtold, a junior, was seeded eighth and began the tournament with a 9-9 record. He defeated No. 1 Steven Yutzy of Northern Garrett, 2-0, in sudden victory in the quarterfinals and then North Schuylkill's Owen Boyer, 7-2, in the finals.

Fundy (23-0) also had an impressive tournament with two pins and two easy decisions.

Burrell, with its late-season surge, finished with seven place winners. Dillan Jeffrey (126) and Anthony Marra (182) placed third, and Trent Valovchik (106) was fourth.

Mt. Pleasant had three place winners: Damian George (15-11), eighth at 106; Austin Mihalchik (20-9), fourth at 126; and Al Miscovich (22-8), seventh at 132.

Teasdale and Belle Vernon senior Billy Korber recently reached 100 wins.

FR Rolls

Franklin Regional won the Sharon Duals on Saturday despite resting some of its top wrestlers, including Spencer Lee and Gus Solomon.

The Panthers defeated Elizabeth Forward, 59-18; Shaler, 47-25; Indiana, 62-15; Knoch, 68-12; and Peters Township, 60-21. Shaler finished second.

Paul Schofield is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at pschofield@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Schofield_Trib.