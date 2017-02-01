Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Wrestling

Derry avenges loss to McGuffey to reach semifinals
Paul Schofield | Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017, 9:42 p.m.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Derry's Noah Wiencek, right, wrestles McGuffey's Ed Shingle during the 285 bout at the WPIAL Class AA quarterfinals Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017, at McGuffey.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Derry's Kace Sabedra, right, lifts McGuffey's Seth Burgoldt during the 106 bout at the WPIAL Class AA quarterfinals Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017, at McGuffey.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Derry's Gannon Lenhart, above, wrestles McGuffey's Bryton Johnson during the 152-pound bout at the WPIAL Class AA quarterfinals Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017, at McGuffey.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Derry's Trey Weinell, left, wrestles McGuffey's Mason Burgoldt during the 138 bout at the WPIAL Class AA quarterfinals Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017, at McGuffey.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Derry's Gannon Lenhart, below, wrestles McGuffey's Bryton Johnson during the 152 bout at the WPIAL Class AA quarterfinals Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017, at McGuffey.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Derry's Dom Jellison, right, wrestles McGuffey's Jeff McConn during the 145 bout at the WPIAL Class AA quarterfinals Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017, at McGuffey.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Derry's Trey Weinell, above, wrestles McGuffey's Mason Burgoldt during the 138 bout at the WPIAL Class AA quarterfinals Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017, at McGuffey.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Derry's Onreey Stewart, right, wrestles McGuffey's Teague Nicolella during the 132 bout at the WPIAL Class AA quarterfinals Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017, at McGuffey.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Derry's Noah Wiencek, right, wrestles McGuffey's Ed Shingle during the 285 bout at the WPIAL Class AA quarterfinals Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017, at McGuffey.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Derry's Kace Sabedra, left, wrestles McGuffey's Seth Burgoldt during the 106 bout at the WPIAL Class AA quarterfinals Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017, at McGuffey.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
McGuffey's Teague Nicolella, right, wrestles Derry's Onreey Stewart during the 132 bout at the WPIAL Class AA quarterfinals Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017, at McGuffey.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Derry's Noah Wiencek, left, wrestles McGuffey's Ed Shingle during the 285 bout at the WPIAL Class AA quarterfinals Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017, at McGuffey.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Derry's Jason Baker, right, wrestles McGuffey's Jake Garrety during the 120 bout at the WPIAL Class AA quarterfinals Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017, at McGuffey.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Derry's Shawn Broadway, left, wrestles McGuffey's Jett Pattison during the 126 bout at the WPIAL Class AA quarterfinals Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017, at McGuffey.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
McGuffey's Jake Garrety wrestles Derry's Jason Baker during the 120 bout at the WPIAL Class AA quarterfinals Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017, at McGuffey.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Derry's Jason Baker, right, wrestles McGuffey's Jake Garrety during the 120 bout at the WPIAL Class AA quarterfinals Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017, at McGuffey.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Derry's Hunter Edmiston gets a last-second takedown on McGuffey's Noah Cline during during the 220 bout at the WPIAL Class AA quarterfinals Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017, at McGuffey.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Derry's Hunter Edmiston wrestles McGuffey's Noah Cline during the 220 bout at the WPIAL Class AA quarterfinals Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017, at McGuffey.

What a difference a week makes.

Last week, McGuffey got to celebrate a Section 2 wrestling title by defeating Derry.

On Wednesday night, Derry was doing the celebrating after earning a trip to the WPIAL Class AA semifinals by rolling past No. 4 McGuffey, 42-18, in the rematch.

Now No. 5 Derry (19-2) gets a shot at defending champion Burrell (10-5), the top seed, at noon Saturday at Chartiers-Houston.

Derry advanced to the quarterfinals with a 63-14 win over Ellwood City. McGuffey (17-4) rallied to defeat Laurel, 57-24, after trailing 18-3 early.

Derry won eight of the first 10 bouts, including pins by Dom DeLuca (182), heavyweight Noah Wiencek and Kace Sabedra (106), to build a commanding 36-6 lead.

The Trojans also reversed two matches they lost last week — Hunter Edmiston defeated Noah Cline at 220, and Onreey Stewart edged Teague Nicolella at 132.

Colton Nemcheck finished off McGuffey with a pin of Oklahoma transfer Dalton Lough at 170, the final match of the night.

Edmiston's win against Cline was a turning point for Derry. He lost to Cline last week in the final match of the night that gave McGuffey a 35-33 win.

Edmiston rallied for a 5-2 win Wednesday, and it ignited Derry.

“His win was huge,” Derry coach Mike Weinell said. “The kids were in the match, and when he won it gave us a boost. He was a lot more aggressive; that's why he won.”

Edmiston said extra work in practice made the difference.

“I worked on some things in practice,” Edmiston said. “Last week I didn't get it done. I was glad I could contribute.”

Derry won the coin toss, which allowed Weinell to dedicate the matchups.

The Trojans also were able to get key bonus points and didn't allow McGuffey to get on a run. The Highlanders won 6 of 7 matches at one point last week, but Derry limited the run until the end.

Jason Baker got three near-fall points in the final five seconds of his match at 120 to secure a bonus point and a technical fall win, and Trey Weinell, the coach's son, did the same late in his 138-pound match to secure a major decision.

“I know they didn't want a rematch with us,” Mike Weinell said. “We had a good week of practice and wrestled well. Getting Onreey (Stewart) back in the lineup was big.”

Stewart hadn't wrestle since before Christmas while recovering from an injury. He got two wins, including a hard-fought 10-8 decision over Nicolella at 132.

“We're excited about the matchup with Burrell,” Weinell said. “We wanted it, and if you want to be the best, you have to beat the best. It should be exciting.”

Paul Schofield is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at pschofield@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Schofield_Trib.

