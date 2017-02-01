Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Wrestling

Westmoreland roundup: Franklin Regional wrestling advances to semifinals

Staff Reports | Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017, 9:54 p.m.

Updated 40 minutes ago

Five straight victories in the quarterfinals Wednesday night helped the Franklin Regional wrestling team advance to Saturday's WPIAL Class AAA semifinals at Penn Hills.

The No. 5-ranked Panthers (8-2) fell behind 8-3 early on but turned it to a 18-point lead en route to a 38-20 victory over fourth-seeded Waynesburg (12-4).

The Panthers will wrestle against Kiski Area at noon Saturday. The final and consolation match will immediately follow.

The Cavaliers defeated rival Franklin Regional, 55-12, in the Section 1 tournament final last week.

In the quarterfinals, Zach McCann (113), Spencer Lee (126) and Dan Contraguerro (160) had pins; Mason Spears (106) earned a technical fall; and Peter Klein (182), Eric Festa (285), Colton Camacho (120), Nate Smith (138) and Max McCann (152) won by decision.

The Panthers defeated Seneca Valley, 40-27, in the first round.

Kiski Area 51, Greensburg Salem 15 — Greensburg Salem went 1-1 at the WPIAL Class AAA tournament, beating Shaler, 40-33, in the first round before falling to top seed Kiski Area, 51-15, in the quarterfinals.

William Gongaware scored a pin at heavyweight to secure the win over the Titans. Joseph Williams (145) and Jesse Quatse (160) added points for the Golden Lions with a pin and a major decision, respectively. Ryan Sullivan (106), Mason Jobe (113), Alec Shaw (170) and Teegan Hahn (182) all won by forfeit.

The Golden Lions (10-4) won four bouts against the Cavaliers (17-0). Luke Ewing (152), Shaw (170) and Hahn (182) picked up decision victories, while Quatse pinned his opponent at 160.

North Allegheny 42, Penn-Trafford 28 — The Warriors (5-3) reached the WPIAL Class AAA quarterfinals with a 39-30 win over Connellsville but fell short against the No. 3 Tigers (9-2).

Boys basketball

Belle Vernon 76, Mt. Pleasant 46 — Griffin LaCarte had 17 points to lead Belle Vernon (14-4) to a nonsection win. Jake Johnson scored 22 for Mt. Pleasant (4-15).

Monessen 74, Southmoreland 73 — Jaron Youngblood's putback at the buzzer vaulted Class A No. 1 Monessen (12-6) to a nonsection victory. Jaden Altomore had 35 points for the Greyhounds.

Tommy Pisula scored 30 points and Brandon Stone had 24 for Southmoreland (15-4), ranked No. 4 in Class 3A.

Men's college basketball

Seton Hill 79, Clarion 76 — Fernando Salsamendi had 26 points, including two free throws in the final seconds, to seal a PSAC victory for Seton Hill (9-11, 6-10). Noah Davis also had 26 for Seton Hill.

St. Vincent 83, Waynesburg 76 — Austin Ford had 13 points, and Jason Capco and Matt D'Amico added 12 to help the Bearcats (16-4, 12-1) earn a PAC victory.

Westmoreland CCC 97, Community College of Beaver County 78 — Jordan Johnson had 22 points and Jalen Stevens scored 21 to guide Westmoreland County Community College (11-9, 8-3) to a Western Pennsylvania Collegiate Conference win.

Women's college basketball

St. Vincent 54, Waynesburg 52 — Susie Ellis hit a 3-pointer with 1 second remaining to lift St. Vincent to a PAC victory at Carey Center. Ellis had 11 points to lead the Bearcats (12-8, 9-4).

Seton Hill 68, Clarion 56 — Jenna Kaufman had 15 points and Chrisanna Green had 14 points and 11 rebounds, as Seton Hill (13-9, 9-7) won a PSAC contest.

