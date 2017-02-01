Westmoreland roundup: Franklin Regional wrestling advances to semifinals

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Five straight victories in the quarterfinals Wednesday night helped the Franklin Regional wrestling team advance to Saturday's WPIAL Class AAA semifinals at Penn Hills.

The No. 5-ranked Panthers (8-2) fell behind 8-3 early on but turned it to a 18-point lead en route to a 38-20 victory over fourth-seeded Waynesburg (12-4).

The Panthers will wrestle against Kiski Area at noon Saturday. The final and consolation match will immediately follow.

The Cavaliers defeated rival Franklin Regional, 55-12, in the Section 1 tournament final last week.

In the quarterfinals, Zach McCann (113), Spencer Lee (126) and Dan Contraguerro (160) had pins; Mason Spears (106) earned a technical fall; and Peter Klein (182), Eric Festa (285), Colton Camacho (120), Nate Smith (138) and Max McCann (152) won by decision.

The Panthers defeated Seneca Valley, 40-27, in the first round.

Kiski Area 51, Greensburg Salem 15 — Greensburg Salem went 1-1 at the WPIAL Class AAA tournament, beating Shaler, 40-33, in the first round before falling to top seed Kiski Area, 51-15, in the quarterfinals.

William Gongaware scored a pin at heavyweight to secure the win over the Titans. Joseph Williams (145) and Jesse Quatse (160) added points for the Golden Lions with a pin and a major decision, respectively. Ryan Sullivan (106), Mason Jobe (113), Alec Shaw (170) and Teegan Hahn (182) all won by forfeit.

The Golden Lions (10-4) won four bouts against the Cavaliers (17-0). Luke Ewing (152), Shaw (170) and Hahn (182) picked up decision victories, while Quatse pinned his opponent at 160.

North Allegheny 42, Penn-Trafford 28 — The Warriors (5-3) reached the WPIAL Class AAA quarterfinals with a 39-30 win over Connellsville but fell short against the No. 3 Tigers (9-2).

Boys basketball

Belle Vernon 76, Mt. Pleasant 46 — Griffin LaCarte had 17 points to lead Belle Vernon (14-4) to a nonsection win. Jake Johnson scored 22 for Mt. Pleasant (4-15).

Monessen 74, Southmoreland 73 — Jaron Youngblood's putback at the buzzer vaulted Class A No. 1 Monessen (12-6) to a nonsection victory. Jaden Altomore had 35 points for the Greyhounds.

Tommy Pisula scored 30 points and Brandon Stone had 24 for Southmoreland (15-4), ranked No. 4 in Class 3A.

Men's college basketball

Seton Hill 79, Clarion 76 — Fernando Salsamendi had 26 points, including two free throws in the final seconds, to seal a PSAC victory for Seton Hill (9-11, 6-10). Noah Davis also had 26 for Seton Hill.

St. Vincent 83, Waynesburg 76 — Austin Ford had 13 points, and Jason Capco and Matt D'Amico added 12 to help the Bearcats (16-4, 12-1) earn a PAC victory.

Westmoreland CCC 97, Community College of Beaver County 78 — Jordan Johnson had 22 points and Jalen Stevens scored 21 to guide Westmoreland County Community College (11-9, 8-3) to a Western Pennsylvania Collegiate Conference win.

Women's college basketball

St. Vincent 54, Waynesburg 52 — Susie Ellis hit a 3-pointer with 1 second remaining to lift St. Vincent to a PAC victory at Carey Center. Ellis had 11 points to lead the Bearcats (12-8, 9-4).

Seton Hill 68, Clarion 56 — Jenna Kaufman had 15 points and Chrisanna Green had 14 points and 11 rebounds, as Seton Hill (13-9, 9-7) won a PSAC contest.