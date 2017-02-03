Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Pittsburgh high school roundup: Seneca Valley upsets No. 1 Pine-Richland

Staff Reports | Friday, Feb. 3, 2017, 10:39 p.m.

Updated 40 minutes ago

What a difference a few weeks can make?

The Seneca Valley boys basketball team lost by 22 points at Pine-Richland on Jan. 10. On Friday night, the Raiders took down the top-ranked team in the WPIAL.

Patrick Uher had 14 points, Payton Skalos scored 13, Mark Smathers tallied 12 and Marcus Might added 11 as Seneca Valley defeated the Rams, 70-56.

Seneca Valley (12-8, 5-5) has won six of its past seven games.

Daniel Petcash had 18 points and Phil Jurkovec had 17 for Pine-Richland (19-1, 9-1).

Central Catholic 50, North Allegheny 48 — Luke Nedrow had 18 points for Central Catholic (9-8, 5-6), and Rodney Thomas had the winning layup in a Section 1-6A win. Luke Carter had 17 points, including five 3-pointers, for North Allegheny (11-7, 5-5). The Tigers had a shot at the buzzer that was off the mark.

Mt. Lebanon 52, Baldwin 50 — Mark Lamendola scored 22 points and Antonio Garofoli had 19 to pace Mt. Lebanon (13-7, 9-1) in a Section 2-6A win. Anthony Reid had 16 points for Baldwin, which made a 20-11 run in the fourth quarter.

Mars 70, Moon 63 — Robby Carmody had 30 points and No. 5 Mars limited Moon's Jarrod Simmons to just five as the Planets (12-8, 7-3) earned a Section 2-5A win. Nick Castelveter had 28 points for top-ranked Moon (14-4, 7-3).

Gateway 67, Greensburg Salem 40 — Jaquan Brisker had 12 points as Gateway (10-9, 8-1) won a Section 3-5A win. Marvel McGowan had 28 points for Greensburg Salem (6-13, 0-9).

Quaker Valley 78, Hopewell 40 — Danny Conlan scored 27 points and Coletrane Washington had 17 as No. 1 Quaker Valley (17-2, 10-2) scored a Section 2-4A win.

New Castle 55, Ambridge 39 — Marcus Hooker, Garrett Farah and Te'Quawn Stewart all had 13 points to lead No. 2 New Castle (17-2, 11-1) to a Section 2-4A win.

Keystone Oaks 94, South Park 78 — Ryan Collins had 37 points to vault Keystone Oaks (4-15, 3-9) to a Section 3-4A win.

Lincoln Park 55, Riverside 46 — Nick Antonucci had 14 points and Nelly Cummings and Keeno Holmes added 11 for No. 1 Lincoln Park (16-4, 9-0) in a Section 1-3A win.

Girls basketball

McKeesport 68, Woodland Hills 31 — Johnasia Cash had 36 points to lead McKeesport (10-10, 6-3) to a Section 2-5A victory.

