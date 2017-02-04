Rivals root for A-K Valley wrestling reign

As he thought back on the historic 1996-97 seasons for Kiski Area and Burrell wrestling, Chuck Tursky remembered that he, the Cavaliers' coach at the time, served as a guest speaker at the Bucs' banquet.

His presence there made sense. Earlier in his career, he coached at Burrell, and he counted then-Bucs coach Sean DesLauriers and assistant Chris Como as former charges.

A moment from that banquet also hinted at the dynamic that soon developed between the Cavaliers and Bucs, each of whom claimed their first WPIAL team tournament titles that February.

“They were saying that they'd won it first, kind of as a joke,” said Tursky, whose Cavaliers became 1997 Class AAA champions about two hours after Burrell won the Class AA crown. “After that, it got to be a little bit of a (heated) rivalry. Then it's matured into this, just a fun local rivalry that a lot of people go to see. It's good for the community.”

Twenty years after that breakthrough for Alle-Kiski Valley wrestling, Burrell and Kiski Area could repeat the feat. They enter Saturday's WPIAL team tournament semifinals as the No. 1 seeds in Class AA and Class AAA. Burrell will meet Derry Area at noon at Chartiers-Houston High School and potentially compete for the championship at 2 p.m. Kiski Area faces Franklin Regional at noon at Penn Hills and also would wrestle in the finals at 2 p.m.

Their rivalry, mutually beneficial but at times bitter, will not stop either side from rooting for the other.

“It's always kind of had that big brother, little brother feel to it,” said Chris Como, a member of Burrell's coaching staff during all 12 of the Bucs' WPIAL team title runs. “It's become a little more unified between the two programs. We absolutely want to see them take the title in Class AAA. It'll show A-K Valley dominance across both classifications.”

Whether Westmoreland County as a whole and Burrell and Kiski Area in particular represent WPIAL powerhouses is no longer up for debate. The Bucs are 10-time defending Class AA champs and show no signs of slowing as they head into Saturday's semifinal. The Cavaliers are WPIAL Class AAA semifinalists for the 11th time since 2000 — only Connellsville and Canon-McMillan matched or surpassed that total in that time span.

In 1997, Tursky and DesLauriers demanded more respect for their programs, and Westmoreland County's success in wrestling lagged well behind that of Washington, Greene and Allegheny counties.

Tursky fretted about whether the Cavaliers, who went 15-0 and finished first as a team at three individual tournaments during the 1996-97 regular season, convinced the WPIAL seeding committee it deserved Class AAA's No. 1 seed. The committee gave it to them.

Burrell was less fortunate as it received the No. 4 seed in Class AA despite winning the Section 4-AA title and losing dual meets only to Kiski Area, Class AAA playoff qualifier Penn-Trafford and District 10's Reynolds.

But both ended up raising trophies at Hempfield High School on Feb. 15, 1997.

“We were watching Burrell wrestle, and we were rooting for them,” Tursky said. “Not that they were underdogs, but they just hadn't done it before, so we were kind of in awe. I don't know if that gave us inspiration, but it helped. We kind of competed a little bit with them, so after they did it, it was like, ‘Maybe we need to go out and do it.' ”

Burrell and Kiski Area managed to reach their respective classifications' finals during the same seasons again in 2003, '05 and '10, but only one WPIAL title came back to the Alle-Kiski Valley each time.

For the Cavaliers, the wait for a championship is 14 years.

“These guys were only a couple of years old when we last won one,” Kiski Area coach Chris Heater said. “I think we continue to earn that (No. 1 seed this season). But our prize is at the end, no matter if we get there as the top seed or any other seed.”

For Burrell, an 11th straight championship would allow the “little brother” of Alle-Kiski Valley wrestling to continue playfully prodding its “big brother” about WPIAL title totals.

“The guys on these two teams, they've been wrestling each other since they were 5 years old,” Burrell coach Josh Shields said. “They were getting better. We were getting better. We were catching up to them. They were catching up to us. ... Them having success is a great thing, and I wish them nothing but the best.”

