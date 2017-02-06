Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Wrestling

Franklin Regional wrestlers finish 4th in WPIAL
Michael Love | Monday, Feb. 6, 2017, 11:00 p.m.
Steph Chambers | Tribune-Review
Franklin Regional's Nathan Smith wrestles Kiski's Jack Blumer in the 132-lb bout during the WPIAL Class AAA team wrestling semifinal at Penn Hills High School in Pittsburgh, Pa. on Saturday Feb. 04, 2017. Nathan Smith (FR) d. Jack Blumer, 4-1.
Steph Chambers | Tribune-Review
Members of Franklin Regional watch their team suffer to Kiski Area during the WPIAL Class AAA team wrestling semifinal at Penn Hills High School in Pittsburgh, Pa. on Saturday Feb. 04, 2017. Kiski Area won 51-16.
Steph Chambers | Tribune-Review
Franklin Regional's Spencer Lee watches his team suffer to Kiski Area during the WPIAL Class AAA team wrestling semifinal at Penn Hills High School in Pittsburgh, Pa. on Saturday Feb. 04, 2017. Kiski Area won 51-16.

Updated 1 hour ago

Franklin Regional wrestling coach Matt Lebe heaped praise on his team after the WPIAL Class AAA tournament Saturday at Penn Hills.

The fifth-seeded Panthers made the final four. Lebe said despite not reaching their goals of a WPIAL title or a trip to states, they have no reason to hang their heads.

“Our kids have a lot of heart and compete hard,” Lebe said.

Franklin Regional met fellow Section 1 foe Kiski Area for the second time in 10 days, and the Panthers suffered a 51-16 loss.

It was closer in the third-place match, but North Allegheny got past FR, 32-25.

“They gave a good effort against a tough North Allegheny team,” Lebe said. “They gave themselves a chance.”

Franklin Regional made it to Saturday's final rounds with a 38-20 win over No. 4 Waynesburg and a first-round 40-27 victory over Seneca Valley.

“Going through the tournament, the guys experienced some really tough individual matches,” Lebe said. “They could see those (opponents) again in the individual postseason. They were forced to raise their levels. It should benefit us down the road.”

The road ahead features just one competition before the Section 1 individual tournament Feb. 25. The Panthers will take on Thomas Jefferson in a dual match Feb. 16.

“The big thing is for everyone to get as healthy as possible,” Lebe said. “Individuals have goals. The key is to keep bodies fresh but also get them ready to go. There will be a lot of individual training and work the next couple of weeks.

“With a lot of the seniors we have, it's also a good time for some of the younger wrestlers to establish themselves for next year. It's a total team effort at this time of the season.”

Lebe said the six matches between the section and WPIAL tournaments were great because it's more mat action and more work for his wrestlers than many others in the WPIAL got.

“The matches helped us become more battle-tested for the individual tournaments,” Lebe said. “We competed against some tough teams.”

Danny Contraguerro, Peter Klein and Nate Smith each went 4-0 in the WPIAL tournament, and Mason Spears went 3-1.

Including the Section 1 playoffs two weeks ago, Contraguerro went 6-0, and Klein was 5-0.

First-year heavyweight Eric Festa went 2-2 in the WPIAL tournament, winning both of his matches in the first two rounds.

Spencer Lee, who is battling through an injury, went 3-0 at WPIAL tournament. He didn't compete in the semifinals against Kiski Area, and the plan also was to hold him out of the third-place match against North Allegheny.

However, Lebe said, Lee wasn't going to be held back and requested a spot in the lineup against the Tigers.

Lee was inserted into the lineup at 138 and was ready to wrestle. North Allegheny ended up forfeiting the bout to Lee, earning FR six points.

Those six points, Lebe said, were key in keeping the Panthers alive until the final bout.

“That says a lot about Spencer's character,” Lebe said. “He wanted to be there for his team. We've had a lot of examples of that on the team this year. It's about sacrificing for the good of the team.”

Lebe said senior standout Gus Solomon continues to go through concussion protocol.

“We're still waiting,” Lebe said. “We're hopeful. We just want to see him have the opportunity to compete. I really feel for him.”

Michael Love is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at mlove@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Mlove_Trib.

