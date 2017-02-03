Derry, Franklin Regional face huge obstacles in tournament

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Derry and Franklin Regional wrestling teams are exactly where they wanted to be when the season began: battling for a WPIAL championship and a berth in the PIAA team tournament.

But to achieve those goals, they must go through the No. 1-ranked teams in their classifications.

Derry (19-2) will face Burrell (10-5) at noon Saturday at Chartiers-Houston in one of the Class AA semifinals. Freedom (13-3) and South Fayette (18-2) meet in the other match.

Franklin Regional (13-2) goes against top seeded Kiski Area (17-0) at noon at Penn Hills. Canon-McMillan (10-1) and North Allegheny (9-2) meet in the other match.

“This is where we wanted to be, a chance to wrestle Burrell,” Derry coach Mike Weinell said after his team defeated Ellwood City and McGuffey on Wednesday. “The kids are excited. If you want to be the best, you have to beat the best, and we're excited to get that chance.”

Burrell has won 12 Class AA titles, including the past 10. Late January and early February have been when Burrell comes together as a team.

The Bucs are getting healthy at the right time with the return of Anthony Marra (170 pounds) and Shawn Gates (152).

Burrell coach Josh Shields said his team looks forward to this part of the season. The Bucs defeated South Fayette in the Section 3-AA finals, a week after going 1-3 at the Brookville Ultimate Duals.

Derry also got two wrestlers back recently, Trey Weinell and Onreey Stewart, who got a big win against Teague Nicolella in the Trojans' 42-18 victory Wednesday.

“We've been building towards this all season,” Mike Weinell said. “Getting Onreey back was a big boost for us. We came up short last year of facing them, and the kids we're hoping for a chance this year.”

Kiski Area has had a solid lineup all season. Its closest match was against Canon-McMillan (31-25) on Dec. 22. Before the Big Macs get a shot at Kiski Area, they must defeat a healthy North Allegheny team.

When Kiski Area defeated Franklin Regional in the Section 1-AAA finals last week, the Panthers were without numerous starters, including Spencer Lee and Gus Solomon.

“We appear to be a lot healthier this week that last week,” Franklin Regional coach Matt Lebe said. “Wednesday night we were a lot healthier against Seneca Valley and Waynesburg.

“Reaching the semifinals is a great thing. We had our goal to be wrestling on this day and trying to qualify for the state tournament. This is the next process.”

Lebe knows than even his healthiest team will have its hands full with the Cavaliers.

“Kiski is good at all 14 weight classes.” Lebe said. “It's important to win the close matches and not give up bonus points. They are so deep. But we have an opportunity.”

Paul Schofield is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at pschofield@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Schofield_Trib.