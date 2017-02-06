Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Wrestling

Burrell looks to 'break' foes in PIAA Class AA wrestling tournament
Bill West | Monday, Feb. 6, 2017, 10:12 p.m.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Burrell's Zach Rupert works against Derry's Hunter Hebenthal during their 170-pound match in the WPIAL Class AA team wrestling semifinal Saturday, Feb. 4, 2017, at Chartiers-Houston High School.
Sidney Davis | Tribune-Review
Burrell head coach Josh Shields works with his wrestlers at practice for the upcoming wrestling season on Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2016.

Updated 5 minutes ago

Of the many phrases Burrell wrestling coach Josh Shields shares with the Bucs, his favorite on the matter of fatigue resonates most when the team heads to Hershey.

“The saying I always tell these guys is ‘Fatigue makes a coward of anybody,' ” Shields said. “You can be the toughest guy for one, two minutes. But you start getting tired, getting exhausted … and if pushing yourself takes more than you're used to, you tend to see guys break.

“Really when you look at the highest level and use the word ‘break,' that could simply mean (opponents) coming out of position. For one second, they put their hands down or relax on bottom.”

Most of the Bucs are well aware of the differences in breakdowns at the WPIAL team tournament versus the PIAA round. They've won 11 consecutive WPIAL Class AA championships, with their most recent coming Saturday against Freedom. But they've placed in the top three in the state just twice since 2010 and went 1-2 five times in that span.

Top-tier opponents from around the state simply “break” less than most WPIAL foes. Some refuse to slip or surrender, a quality that Burrell admires and embraces as its own ethos.

The Bucs will find out where they stand Thursday at Hershey's Giant Center when the Bucs open with a first-round match against District 4 runner-up Line Mountain.

“We're always trying to push the pace and break our kids when we wrestle them, even keep matches close when they aren't supposed to be,” junior 120-pounder Trent Bechtold said. “We want to get our singlet or whatever known as a team, so they'll be like, ‘Oh, he's wrestling a Burrell kid. He's in for a battle.' ”

Tough tasks await Burrell well before they'll even begin to wonder about reaching the PIAA final for the first time since 2008. There's potential for a matchup with District 11 champion and 2016 PIAA finalist Saucon Valley in the quarterfinals. District 10 champion and 2016 third-place finisher Reynolds might cross paths with Burrell in the semifinals.

Reyolds thumped Burrell, 60-6, at the Ultimate Duals at Brookville on Jan. 21, but the Bucs forfeited four weight classes in that match because they had four starters out with injuries.

The Ultimate Duals and other competitions outside the WPIAL gave Burrell a chance to study potential PIAA opponents, even if the team took a beating at times.

“It's brutal,” sophomore 160-pounder Austin Mele said. “But that's what pushes us.”

Shields and his wrestlers believe they're peaking after a six-match run through the WPIAL team postseason in which they outscored opponents 334-94.

“The 14 guys we're sending out there are wrestling at their best right now,” Shields said. “And that's, as coaches, what we preach all year. You don't want to be your best in December. You want to be your best in February, and ultimately you want to be your best come March.”

For senior 126-pounder Dillan Jeffrey, the memory of Burrell's push to place third in the PIAA in 2014 remains enlightening. The Bucs lost their first-round match 35-33 to District 3 runner-up Hamburg but rebounded with five straight wins. Resilience and a willingness to rally together are points of pride for the program.

“I feel like our team has the most heart,” Jeffrey said. “Our bond within our team is always extremely strong. … If everybody goes out in their top shape this weekend, I think we can come back with medals around our necks.”

Bill West is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at wwest@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BWest_Trib.

