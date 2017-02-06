Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Wrestling

Derry wrestling coach says team 'got whooped' in PIAAs
Paul Schofield | Monday, Feb. 6, 2017, 9:45 p.m.

HARBORCREEK — Derry wrestling coach Mike Weinell hopes his team uses Monday's PIAA Class AA preliminary-round match at Harbor Creek as a learning experience.

Harbor Creek, the District 10 runner-up, rebounded from a loss to No. 1-ranked Reynolds on Saturday by defeating Derry, 47-14. Harbor Creek earned a trip to the PIAA team championships on Thursday at Hershey.

It was the second time in school history Derry fell in the PIAA preliminaries, with the other coming in 2007.

Harbor Creek won 10 of the 14 bouts and got pins from Zach Cassidy (170 pounds), Joe Gabler (106), Nick Oosterkamp (126), Hunter Lewis (138) and Jason Bratt (152).

“This was like a flashback to Saturday's loss to Burrell (WPIAL semifinals),” Weinell said. “We got whooped. We just didn't wrestle to our capabilities.

“We should have gotten three pins early and didn't, and they got pins where we didn't expect. They finished, and we didn't, and we have to learn to do that.”

Things started going sour for the Trojans (20-4) at the heavyweight match when Joe Neware got a late takedown on Derry's Hunter Edmiston for a 10-0 victory, turning a decision (three points) into a major decision (four points) to push Harbor Creek's lead to 13-6.

Joe Gabler followed with a pin at 106, and Andrew Dalton overpowered Kace Sabedra, 7-1, to push the lead to 22-6.

Derry sophomore Jason Baker then recorded a technical fall to close the gap to 22-11, but pins by Oosterkamp and Lewis and a major decision win by Mark Samuel Sallot made it 38-11.

“I never expected Shawn (Broadway) or Trey (Weinell) to get pinned,” coach Weinell said. “But we have to learn how to dictate the match better. We allowed them and the referees to dictate the match.

“We have to be able to overcome that. We're only losing three seniors, so hopefully we'll be back in this position next year. That's the goal.”

Dom DeLuca (182), Noah Weincek (220) and Dom Jellison (145) earned decisions for Derry.

“Harbor Creek was definitely the better team,” Weinell said. “They got the bonus points, and we didn't.

“For some reason, we shut down in the big matches. We did it in the sections at McGuffey, Saturday against Burrell and today. It's something we must overcome.”

Weinell said the team will now shore up things and prepare for the individual tournaments in two weeks.

Paul Schofield is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at pschofield@tribweb.com via Twitter @Schofield_Trib.

