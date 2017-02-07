High school wrestling notebook: WPIAL teams look ahead to individual tournaments

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

While five WPIAL wrestling teams compete in Hershey for a PIAA state team title, the rest of the wrestlers in the WPIAL are concentrating on the second half of the season.

The individual tournaments get underway around the state Feb. 17. That's when the section and WPIAL championships will be held for Class AA. Districts 5 and 6 in the PIAA get started that weekend, as well.

“We treat the season in two parts,” said Kiski Area coach Chris Heater, whose team won its third WPIAL Class AAA title Saturday and will be competing for its first PIAA title this week in Hershey. “We'll start focusing on individuals after this weekend.”

Kiski Area, Canon-McMillan and North Allegheny are representing the WPIAL in the Class AAA tournament this weekend while Burrell, which won its 11th consecutive WPIAL title, and Freedom are in the Class AA bracket.

Derry, which finished third in Class AA, saw its hopes of heading to Hershey derailed by District 10 runner-up Harbor Creek on Monday. It was the second time Derry had made the preliminary round of the PIAA tournament and lost.

“This was a learning experience,” Derry coach Mike Weinell said after Monday's loss. “We'll have 11 starters returning, and we must find a way to be ready in the big match.

“Now it's time to refocus for the individual tournaments. We'll spend the next few weeks getting healthy and working on getting better.”

Now the Trojans will try to qualify as many wrestlers as possible for the state tournament, which is March 9-11 in Hershey.

Junior Shawn Broadway qualified for the Trojans in 2016, but Weinell is hoping for a few more. Sophomores Kace Sabedra (106), Jason Baker (120), Onreey Stewart (132) and Dom DeLuca (182); senior Noah Wiencek (220); and junior Trey Weinell (138) all have been ranked by the Tribune-Review this season.

Derry has had at least one PIAA champion the past 12 seasons, except in 2008 and ‘14.

Returning champs

Franklin Regional senior Spencer Lee, Penn-Trafford senior Cam Coy, North Allegheny senior Jake Woodley and Jefferson Morgan junior Gavin Teasdale are returning PIAA champions.

Lee and Teasdale have not lost a match. They will look to become the next four-time undefeated PIAA champions — Lee has already won three times and Teasdale twice.

The last PIAA four-time undefeated champion was Kennard Dale's Chance Marsteller (2011-14).

Lee (134-0, 25-0), an Iowa recruit, is nursing a sore knee. Franklin Regional coach Matt Lebe said he expects Lee to be fine.

“This is the time of year everyone is working toward,” Lebe said. “The team stuff is good and we put ourselves in a spot to advance to Hershey, but wrestling is really an individual sport.”

Teasdale (104-0, 22-0) is also an Iowa recruit. He's seeking his third state title. Coy is searching for his third PIAA title. The Virginia recruit is a three-time PIAA finalist. Woodley is after his second title.

Watch list

Several other wrestlers from Western Pennsylvania should challenge for state titles once the individual postseason begins.

In Class AAA, North Hills freshman Sam Hillegas is 27-0 at 113 pounds with a Powerade title.

Others include Kiski Area sophomore Darren Miller at 106, Moon junior Frankie Bonura at 106, Canon-McMillan freshman Gerrit Nijenhuis at 152 and North Allegheny senior Eric Hong at 160.

Miller and Bonura are ranked 1-2 in the state by PaPowerWrestling.com.

In Class AA, Frazier freshman Thayne Lawrence (20-4) has been coming on strong at 138 pounds. He finished second at the Tri-County tournament and won the Burgettstown tournament.

Others to watch include Southmoreland junior Tyler Griffiths at 132, South Park senior Dallas Bulsak at 145, Ligonier Valley junior Robbie Patrick at 160, Beth-Center sophomore Dominic Fundy at 182 and Freedom senior heavyweight Evan Sweesey.

Paul Schofield is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at pschofield@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Schofield_Trib.