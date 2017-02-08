A-K Valley wrestling notebook: Bucs, Kiski Area ready for Hershey

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

For at least a couple of more days, whatever benefits Burrell's dual-meet scores matters most to coach Josh Shields and his Bucs.

While at the PIAA team tournament, which begins Thursday at Giant Center in Hershey, Shields sees plenty of opportunities for his wrestlers to start tuning up for the individual postseason, which for WPIAL Class AA teams opens with section tournaments Feb. 17. Class AAA section tournaments are Feb. 25.

The Bucs open the PIAA team tournament at 2 p.m. Thursday against District 4 runner-up Line Mountain.

Kiski Area starts with District 3 third-place finisher Central Dauphin at 8 p.m. Thursday.

Shields' message to the Bucs and any other wrestlers who wish to seamlessly transition from the team to the individual postseason: Learn to love the pressure to score more in matches.

“You're not only maximizing what you do for the team, but you're making yourself better as an individual,” Shields said.

“That's what I like about the team aspect. The kids really embrace (the aggressiveness). Typically in those situations, if they didn't have the team behind them, what's the extra motivation to get that major decision? If you have your peers and your brothers on the team needing that point, then that might push you a little more than you might push yourself.”

On the Matt

Matt Siszka missed Kiski Area's regular-season match against Canon-McMillan in December with an illness, but he made his impact felt in the teams' rematch in the WPIAL Class AAA championship match Saturday.

Bumped up from his usual 120-pound weight class to 126, Siszka posted a 19-6 major decision over Anthony Matrangelo, sparking a run of four consecutive Kiski Area victories to close out their 41-21 win.

With the weight class shift, Siszka missed out on a chance to wrestle Canon-McMillan's Logan Macri in what would have been a battle between two of the top 120-pounders in the WPIAL.

Ultimately, the move paid off for Kiski Area.

“Him and Macri I think would be a pretty good match, but at that point I think we can give that up and maximize our points in the four remaining matches,” Kiski Area coach Chris Heater said.

Seeing Starrs

Even after getting dropped on his back in the opening seconds of his 195-pound bout against Canon-McMillan's Alec Hendal, Kiski Area junior Danny Starr believed he would turn the tide.

Or so he said afterward, at least.

“I knew going into that match that I was going to beat him,” said Starr, who ultimately lived up to that confidence, reversing and pinning Hendal shortly after the referees moved their match to the center of the mat after Starr went out of bounds.

Older brother Tom Starr, who was preparing for his 220-pound match at the time, had similar confidence.

“Danny on his back, it's like a fire just bursts in him,” he said. “I knew after he got off his back, he would get to work.”

More brotherly love

When Burrell extended its streak of WPIAL Class AA team championships to 11 on Saturday, senior 182-pounder Anthony Marra immediately thought of his older brother, Phil.

“My brother doesn't have bragging rights now,” Marra said.

“That's all I care about.”

Phil Marra helped the Bucs win WPIAL gold from 2010-13.

Staff writer Doug Gulasy contributed. Bill West is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at wwest@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BWest_Trib.