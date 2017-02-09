Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Wrestling

Forfeits prove costly for Burrell at PIAA tournament
Paul Schofield | Thursday, Feb. 9, 2017, 9:03 p.m.
Burrell's Corey Christie wrestles Line Mountain's Chance Hackenburg in the 152-lb bout during the first round of PIAA Team Wrestling at the Giant Center in Hershey, Pa. on Thursday Feb. 09, 2017. Christie won with a technical fall 19-3 at 5:32. Burrell lost 31-29.
Burrell assistant coach Gino Lanzino watches his wrestlers warm up before the first round of PIAA Team Wrestling at the Giant Center in Hershey, Pa. on Thursday Feb. 09, 2017.
A member of Burrell fixes his hair as he warms up during the first round of PIAA Team Wrestling at the Giant Center in Hershey, Pa. on Thursday Feb. 09, 2017.
Burrell's Bryan Gaul wrestles Line Mountain's Cameron Hauck in the 113-lb bout during the first round of PIAA Team Wrestling at the Giant Center in Hershey, Pa. on Thursday Feb. 09, 2017. Gaul won 12-0, maj. Burrell lost 31-29.
Burrell warms up during the first round of PIAA Team Wrestling at the Giant Center in Hershey, Pa. on Thursday Feb. 09, 2017.
Burrell's Trent Valochik wrestles Line Mountain's Matty Coller in the 106lb-bout during the first round of PIAA Team Wrestling at the Giant Center in Hershey, Pa. on Thursday Feb. 09, 2017. Valochik won 12-2. Burrell lost 31-29.
Burrell's Sean Stuben stretches before wrestling Line Mountain during the first round of PIAA Team Wrestling at the Giant Center in Hershey, Pa. on Thursday Feb. 09, 2017.
Burrell's Austin Mele wrestles Line Mountain's Gary Laudenslager in the 170-lb bout during the first round of PIAA Team Wrestling at the Giant Center in Hershey, Pa. on Thursday Feb. 09, 2017. Mele won 7-3. Burrell lost 31-29.
Line Mountain's Chance Hackenburg enters the mat with Burrell's Corey Christie for their 152-lb bout during the first round of PIAA Team Wrestling at the Giant Center in Hershey, Pa. on Thursday Feb. 09, 2017. Christie won with a technical fall 19-3 at 5:32. Burrell lost 31-29.
Burrell's Philip Coutch wrestles Line Mountain's Jaron Renn in the 220-lb bout during the first round of PIAA Team Wrestling at the Giant Center in Hershey, Pa. on Thursday Feb. 09, 2017. Renn won 9-0. Burrell lost 31-29.
Burrell's Anthony Marra wrestles Line Mountain's Chris Koperna in the 182-lb bout during the first round of PIAA Team Wrestling at the Giant Center in Hershey, Pa. on Thursday Feb. 09, 2017. Marra won with a fall at 2:34. Burrell lost 31-29.
Burrell's Shaun Gates wrestles Line Mountain's Kenny Boyer in the 160-lb bout during the first round of PIAA Team Wrestling at the Giant Center in Hershey, Pa. on Thursday Feb. 09, 2017. Boyer won 8-1. Burrell lost 31-29.
Burrell's Daniel McCarthy wrestles Line Mountain's Wyatt Bingaman in the 138-lb bout during the first round of PIAA Team Wrestling at the Giant Center in Hershey, Pa. on Thursday Feb. 09, 2017. McCarthy won 17-5, major. Burrell lost 31-29.
Burrell's Ethan Awes wrestles Line Mountain's Caleb Shaffer in the 132-lb bout during the first round of PIAA Team Wrestling at the Giant Center in Hershey, Pa. on Thursday Feb. 09, 2017. Awes won 7-6. Burrell lost 31-29.
Burrell's Dillan Jeffrey is amped up by Burrell head coach Josh Shields before his 132-lb bout against Line Mountain during the first round of PIAA Team Wrestling at the Giant Center in Hershey, Pa. on Thursday Feb. 09, 2017.
Burrell stands for the national anthem before playing Line Mountain during the first round of PIAA Team Wrestling at the Giant Center in Hershey, Pa. on Thursday Feb. 09, 2017.
Burrell reacts as Burrell’s Trent Bechtold loses his 120-lb bout to Line Mountain during the first round of PIAA Team Wrestling at the Giant Center in Hershey, Pa. on Thursday Feb. 09, 2017. Burrell lost 31-29.

HERSHEY — Burrell has qualified for the PIAA Class AA team tournament 13 consecutive seasons.

The Bucs, who have won 11 straight WPIAL titles and 13 overall, have placed in the top three of the state four times, winning their only title in 2008.

If Burrell hopes to return home with another top-three trophy, then it can't lose another match.

Burrell lost in the first round of the state tournament for the fourth time in the past six years Thursday at Giant Center, falling to District 4 runner-up Line Mountain, 31-29.

The Bucs could only fill 12 of 14 weight classes and had to forfeit two bouts (126 pounds and heavyweight) which cost them a chance to advance to Friday's quarterfinals.

Burrell coach Josh Shields said he was disappointed in the result, but proud of his team's effort.

“We knew it would be tight,” Shields said. “I felt we left a few team points out on the mat in spots. We didn't get them, and they did.”

Things started off well for Burrell. The Bucs strung together three consecutive wins to grab a 12-3 lead. Ethan Awes held on for a 7-6 win against Caleb Shaffer at 138 pounds to tie the team score at 3-3, and Daniel McCarthy followed with a 17-5 major decision against Wyatt Bingaman to push the Burrell lead to 7-3.

Then, Corey Christie kept it going at 152 with a 19-3 technical fall win against Chance Hackenburg.

A win by Austin Mele at 170 and a pin by Anthony Marra against Chris Koperna at 182 gave Burrell a 21-6 edge.

That's when Line Mountain turned things around, getting a pin by Ethan Long at 195, a major decision win by Jaron Renn and the forfeit at heavyweight to grab a 22-21 lead.

“We haven't had a heavyweight all year,” Shields said. “And we didn't have anyone to put in at 126. It's tough to win here when you forfeit twice.”

Burrell got major-decision wins from Trent Valochik (106) and Bryan Gaul (113) for a 29-22 lead to set up the thrilling finish. The winner between Line Mountain senior Cole Hauck and Burrell junior Trent Bechtold at 120 would decide it. Hauck recorded a 7-2 decision and the forfeit at 126 gave Line Mountain the win.

Burrell, which placed third in 2014, '11 and '05, dropped into the consolation round to face District 12 champion Bishop McDevitt (Wyncote) at 8 a.m.

Bishop McDevitt was beaten by Saucon Valley, 71-9. If Burrell wins, it wrestles again at 4 p.m.

“All I want the team to do is fight and to battle on Friday, and I know they will,” Shields said. “It wasn't for the lack of effort that we lost. The road gets a little tougher.”

Chestnut Ridge 33, Freedom 28 — Caleb Holderbaum's pin at 106 pounds helped District 5 champion Chestnut Ridge avoid an upset in the first round.

Freedom's Thomas Young was leading 3-2 when Holderbaum caught him on his back for the pin. Chestnut Ridge, which trailed 25-16, won three of the final four bouts.

Another big win for Chestnut Ridge came at 145 when No. 1-ranked Justin McCoy rallied to edge No. 5 Kody Komara, 8-5. Both teams won seven bouts.

Freedom got pins from Bryson Miller at 195 and heavyweight Evan Sweesey, who earned the 100th win of his career.

Freedom faces Saegertown at 8 a.m. Friday.

Council Rock South 30, Canon-McMillan 29 — Joe Doyle's first-period pin of Zach Rohaley gave the District 1 champion a win over the WPIAL runner-up Big Macs.

Canon-McMillan led 29-21 with two bouts left, but a win by Tyler Gettmann and Doyle's win pushed Council Rock South to the victory.

Heavyweight Brendan Furman had Canon-McMillan's only pin of the match, while Logan Macri (120) won with a technical fall, and Tim Hritsko (138), Gerrit Nijenhuis (160) and Blaze Kansco (170) had major-decision wins to help the Big Macs erase a 21-19 deficit. Macri's victory was the 100th of his career.

Kiski Area and North Allegheny were the only WPIAL teams to advance to the quarterfinals.

Paul Schofield is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at pschofield@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Schofield_Trib.

